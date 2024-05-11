On May 10, 2024, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company.

Kemper Corp operates in the insurance industry, providing property, casualty, life, and health insurance products in the United States. The company serves individuals, families, and small businesses through a network of agents and direct channels.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 5,000 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within Kemper Corp, where there have been 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Buying: Director Gerald Laderman Acquires Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Kemper Corp were priced at $61.01, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.91 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $44.70, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying: Director Gerald Laderman Acquires Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This insider transaction provides a signal to the market, reflecting the insider's perspective on the stock's value and potential. Investors often monitor such insider activities to gain insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

