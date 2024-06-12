Insider Buying: Director Charles Fargason Acquires Shares of Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

On June 11, 2024, Director Charles Fargason purchased 4,000 shares of Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,005 shares in the company.

Carriage Services Inc operates in the death care industry, providing funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern observed over the past year, where Charles Fargason has acquired a total of 15,000 shares.

The transaction history for Carriage Services Inc shows a trend of insider activity, with 3 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year. This recent acquisition by the insider might signal a positive outlook on the company's value.

Shares of Carriage Services Inc were priced at $28.23 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $423.269 million. The price-earnings ratio is currently 13.75, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.5 and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, which estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates, Carriage Services Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $35.73. This suggests a potential undervaluation at the current price of $28.23, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

