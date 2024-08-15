Chief Technology Officer Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) on August 15, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,339 shares of the company.

Yum China Holdings Inc operates as a restaurant company in China. The company's portfolio includes various restaurant brands, primarily consisting of KFC and Pizza Hut, among others.

On the date of the insider's purchase, shares of Yum China Holdings Inc were priced at $33.36. The company's market cap stood at approximately $12.75 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc is 16.04, which is below both the industry median of 22.075 and the companys historical median.

According to GF Value, the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56, suggesting a strong potential for investment value based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors for past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Buying: CTO Leila Zhang Acquires Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Over the past year, there have been a total of 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells at Yum China Holdings Inc. The insider, Leila Zhang, has increased her holdings by purchasing 4,000 shares and has sold 1,790 shares during the same period.

This recent acquisition by the insider could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of the stock, as indicated by the GF Value metrics.

