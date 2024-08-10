Insider Buying: CEO Todd Davis Acquires Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

On August 8, 2024, Todd Davis, CEO of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND), purchased 2,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 123,010 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The company's business model focuses on partnering with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage its proprietary drug discovery technologies.

Over the past year, Todd Davis has increased his holdings by 6,500 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has seen a total of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $97.39, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 43.36, above both the industry median of 27.12 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.02. The GF Value of $48.14 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buy might interest investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation metrics and the insider's increasing stake in the company.

