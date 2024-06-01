Insider Buying: CEO & Chairman Richard Mack Acquires Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)

On May 29, 2024, Richard Mack, CEO & Chairman of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG), purchased 40,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 2,591,853 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating senior and subordinate loans on commercial real estate in the United States.

Over the past year, Richard Mack has increased his holdings by 200,000 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. The overall insider transaction history for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider buys and no sells over the past year, indicating a positive sentiment among the company's insiders towards the stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc were trading at $6.9 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $1.095 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is estimated at $13.70 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" scenario based on its GF Value.

This insider buying activity and the current stock valuation might be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the real estate sector, particularly in commercial mortgage lending.

