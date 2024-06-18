On June 14, 2024, Adam Peterson, CEO and 10% Owner of Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE:BOC), purchased 13,524 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 6,756,842 shares of Boston Omaha Corp.

Boston Omaha Corp is engaged in various business activities, including advertising, insurance, and real estate. The company's approach to investment is value-oriented, focusing on long-term opportunities.

Over the past year, the insider has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 64,800 shares. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company, with a total of 14 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

Insider Buying: CEO Adam Peterson Acquires Shares of Boston Omaha Corp (BOC)

On the valuation front, shares of Boston Omaha Corp were trading at $13.86 on the day of the insider's purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $437.282 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $34.28, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4.

Insider Buying: CEO Adam Peterson Acquires Shares of Boston Omaha Corp (BOC)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This insider buying activity may signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance and current valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

