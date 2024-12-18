Insider Alert: Dell Technologies Director Sells Shares Amid 58% YTD Stock Surge

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Lynn Vojvodich, a director at Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial), sold 725 shares of the company's Class C Common Stock on December 16, 2024. The transaction value was a sum of $87,000, with the shares sold at $120 each. The sale was undertaken under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on July 15, 2024. Vojvodich still owns 23,680 shares of the company after the transaction.

On the same day, Vojvodich exercised options to buy 725 shares at $31.14 per share, paying $22,576. All of these were fully vested and converted into Class C Common Stock, which further increased Vojvodich's total direct holdings to 70,526 shares.

Its Infrastructure Solutions Group is focused on AI infrastructure and server solutions, helping Dell Technologies return 58% year to date as its stock stock. In its recent third quarter, the company also reported a 10% increase in third-quarter revenue to $24.4 billion, together with a 14% increase year-over-year in earnings per share to $2.15.

Dell also raised its annual dividend by 20%, it said, to a quarterly cash payout of 0.445 per common share. Investor interest in the stock has been persisting due to its relatively low price-to-earnings ratio and near-term earnings growth.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

