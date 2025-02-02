INSIDER
Inside the shady world of celebrity meme coins
David Kushner
Donald Trump, Jason Derulo, and Caitlyn Jenner&#39;s faces on coins.
Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty Images; Joe Maher/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky; Rebecca Zisser/BI

Nicolas Vaiman, a scruffy 30-year-old with a dark beard and glasses, was at home in France last May when he saw a tweet from Caitlyn Jenner. "Make america great again!!!" the former Olympian posted on X. "We love crypto!" Jenner attached a photo of herself shaking hands with Donald Trump, along with a link to her new token, $Jenner — the first celebrity meme coin.

Based on internet jokes, cutesy animals, and pop culture fads, meme coins have been in circulation for over a decade. While the tokens have no value as currency, their price can soar upon release, as speculators jump on the new offering. That allows insiders who held the coins before their public debut to turn a quick profit, with some top tokens achieving multibillion-dollar valuations in a matter of minutes. But the coins are also likely to crash just as quickly, leaving latecomers with steep losses. Emboldened by Jenner's move, a host of other B-list celebrities rushed to mint their own cyber tokens: the boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., the Nigerian singer Davido, the influencer Andrew Tate. Even the president and his wife have gotten in on the act, issuing their own $Trump and $Melania coins. The site where Jenner released her token, Pump.fun, is now the leading generator of meme coins, with over 3 million registered tokens.

"When pop culture officially adopts a new technology, it's a wrap," says Joe McCann, the founder of Asymmetric Financial, one of the first cryptocurrency firms to take a major stake in meme coins. "It's basically cemented as a thing that is not going away. It will start to become indoctrinated into the cultural zeitgeist, and people will adopt it."

But where investors like McCann see money to be made, Vaiman sees an unregulated new industry that is rife with scams — one in which celebrities can serve as both bait and beneficiaries. Vaiman had fallen victim to one such scam in 2022, when he invested $1,000 in a meme coin called $babycare. In a flash, his money was gone, as the value of the token inexplicably plunged. Vaiman realized the coin had been a "pump and dump": Someone had bought up 90% of the tokens in advance, then dumped them as soon as the price soared, leaving investors like Vaiman holding coins that were suddenly worthless. It's essentially a classic form of insider trading, applied to the rapidly emerging world of crypto. The scams have become so common that the crypto community has given them a name: rug pulls.

Caitlyn Jenner shakes hands with current U.S. President Donald Trump.
Caitlyn Jenner launched her coin by touting her ties to Donald Trump. But within hours, someone dumped a huge portion of the coin, tanking its value.Chris Trotman/ Getty Images

But the crooks behind $babycare had messed with the wrong guy. Drawing on his background in engineering, Vaiman used a software tool he had created to track the coins as they passed through a chain of cryptocurrency wallets. Each wallet has a unique alphanumeric address, which lets the owner send and receive funds without exposing sensitive information. But the addresses also act as a digital fingerprint. Drawing on the data, Vaiman was able to create a visual map of the hidden relationships among those who were selling $babycare. Teaming up with other crypto sleuths, he began to keep an eye on meme coins. "We realized quickly how so many shady scams and unsavory activity could be spotted," he says.

