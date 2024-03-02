Inside the secretive – and highly lucrative – education system of the super-rich

Mr McCullagh, a tutor who teaches the children of the super-rich - Paul Grover

During his 23 years as a super tutor, Mark Maclaine has rubbed shoulders with actors, aristocrats, rock stars and royalty.

He has taught around 1,200 students, including the sons and daughters of ultra-wealthy clients. “Some of these children have three nannies,” he says. “One child had eight tutors. It’s a totally different world.”

Mr Maclaine has reached the rarefied peak of a secretive education system running in parallel to mainstream schooling, where highly sought-after tutors can earn six-figure sums for guiding the offspring of super-rich parents through the British education system.

He grew up on a council estate in west London and says the extravagance that comes with vast wealth initially came as a shock. “It’s like in the movies,” he says. “Once I was asked to take a helicopter with a kid to go to Stonehenge – and to make it fun.

“You have to be super cool. A couple of tutors I know have been fired because they couldn’t stay nonchalant in front of famous clients.”

Mr Maclaine says you have to be able to handle the wealth and extravagance – and stay nonchalant in front of famous clients

At the top of many uber-wealthy parents’ wish list is getting their child into Britain’s most prestigious public schools.

For tutors, these jobs often involve being embedded with the family for months at a time. Jetting around the world in this way can be exhausting and intense. It can also be highly lucrative.

Cleo Masliah, a self-employed top-end tutor, has helped to get children into Oundle, Godolphin and Latymer, Harrow, Francis Holland, Charterhouse and Eton.

“With the super-rich in particular, they will want extra tutoring over the holidays if they have an exam coming up, like the 11-plus or GCSEs,” she says. Her longest stint living with a student was 10 months, tutoring them for the 11+ exam, with the aim of gaining a place at Francis Holland School, a top private day school for girls.

“I travelled around a lot during this time because I was following their holiday schedule.” She invoiced the family around £8,000 a month, meaning she had earned £80,000 by the time the girl sat the exam.

Story continues

“None of my higher-end colleagues in London would charge less than £100 an hour. But if an agency is involved, the client will be paying double that.”

Ms Masliah says tuition fees reached a peak of £1,000 an hour with Russian families wanting to get their children into Britain's top private schools

Britain’s £7.5bn tutoring industry is growing rapidly, fuelled by middle-class parents wanting to help their children get ahead.

What was once considered slightly embarrassing has become mainstream. According to social mobility charity the Sutton Trust, 30pc of young people now report having had private tutoring, up from 27pc pre-pandemic and just 18pc in 2005.

With independent school fees rising, many ambitious parents are turning to private tutors as a cheaper alternative. For the uber-wealthy, however, no such compromise is needed.

“Rich people spend their money on getting exactly what they want,” Ms Masliah says. “[A decade ago] we had a wave of students from very wealthy Russian families trying to get into top British schools. They would use this as a hook to build a life in the UK.”

Around this time, Mr Maclaine’s top rate reached £1,000 an hour. (He stresses this was rare: “More often it was about half that.”)

This was during high-end tutoring’s golden age, he says, before Brexit and the Salisbury poisonings put a dampener on London as a hub for the global super-rich and for wealthy Russians in particular.

“There was an education ‘arms race’ with all of these families trying to out-tutor each other,” he says. “One of my tutor mates bought himself a couple of sports cars with the proceeds.

“Once, I was asked what my rate was and the client’s PA said ‘Sorry Mark, I know you’re really good, but if you charge that the family won’t take you seriously. Can you at least double it?’”

Wealthy people are used to spending money on getting exactly what they want, including huge sums to maximise their child's chances of getting into a top school - Stephen Burrows / Alamy

Despite the huge sums involved, there are no guarantees. Parents rely on the reputation of the tutor and hiring the best of the best simply maximises the chances that their child will ace that crucial A-level or entrance exam.

Mr Maclaine – who founded the Tutorfair Foundation, whose charitable wing gives free tuition to disadvantaged students – recalls a client whose son was at Eton. “One day the parents told me that they spend more on me than they do on the school fees, and the son only sees me during the holidays. I felt a little embarrassed, but they said ‘No no, it’s worth it!’”

The father of another student had won some money on the lottery. “He was a salt of the earth guy who wanted to see his kids do okay. He said ‘I know you’re expensive and it kinda takes the piss, but I just like ya’.”

Along with top-drawer salaries, landing a job as a super-tutor can bring with it perks usually reserved for the top 0.1pc – a world of super yachts in Cannes and private jets to Aspen.

Clients are often very generous, Ms Masliah says, and there’s a lot of fun to be had. “It’s not just your salary, there’s a huge package there. The client will pay for accommodation. There’s time off and transport to consider. This makes it so expensive.

“Some clients who are more famous than rich realise that with all these add-ons they aren’t able to afford it.”

Ms Masliah once spent a season skiing in Verbier with her own private three-bedroom apartment, paid for by the parents of her pupil.

Recommended

The little-known private school that is the best value for money

Read more

“You get access to things most people would not. I’ve done the Galapagos on a private yacht. Someone snuck me into the Uffizi Gallery at the height of summer through the employees’ entrance. These one-of-a-kind experiences are quite common.”

One Turkish client offered Ms Masliah and her then-boyfriend a fully-funded five-day holiday in Cappadocia after expressing interest in their home country of Turkey and asking for recommendations. The client instead insisted the couple take one of their cars and a driver.

“They also hired a private guide – a historian – and they were under very strict instructions for us not to pay for anything, and that any hotel booked for us was the nicest suite. We had this absolutely incredible holiday.

“They even invited my husband along with us on their private jet when we went to Miami and Aspen. But this money is a drop in the ocean for them.”

Nathaniel McCullagh, a veteran tutor of 26 years and founder of Simply Learning Tuition, says it’s odd to be parachuted into the super-rich lifestyle. “I’ve done everything from deer stalking to skiing to jets to yachts and helicopters. It’s great fun.

“But then all of a sudden it ends and you’re back home on an easyJet flight thinking ‘oh my God what happened? Where’s my jet?’ It only takes a few weeks to get used to it.”

'It's an odd experience being parachuted into such high-end lifeystyles – but fun,' says Mr McCullagh - Paul Grover

For one of Mr McCullagh’s most memorable jobs he was stationed in a beautiful stone hunting lodge in a remote corner of Scotland, tutoring a boy for entry into one of Britain’s top boarding schools.

“I flew up in a jet, had a Range Rover,” he says. “I had a palace and the best food. I struggled to do more than two or three hours of tutoring a day because the children were having so much fun on holiday in their family house. Then the family would take you skiing.”

He was paid around £100,000 over two years to work a few weeks at a time. “Now it would be a minimum of £150,000 for a good full-time tutor.” Mr McCullagh’s student secured a place at the school.

Yet despite the big salaries and wonderful perks, tutors have to work very hard.

The salary range for a top-end residential tutoring job is between £80,000 a year to £200,000, Mr McCullagh says. “There are probably fewer than 100 residential roles a year for ultra-high net worth families like this.”

At the lower end of this spectrum, jobs tend to be more straightforward. “You might be going to live with a family for a year in Madrid, working four hours a day, five days a week with paid holidays and perks – probably a nice villa and a pool.

“The £200,000 mark is more likely to be oligarch-level, with neurodiverse family members who are absent, two to three children, possibly with behavioural challenges with special education needs, and a close-knit staff. These guys do earn their money.

“And then there are cultural challenges. Does the country ban homosexuality and you can’t bring your partner? Is it in the middle of nowhere? Is it in China, with complete cultural dissonance?”

Tutoring in this way, away from home for months at a time, can be lonely work, he adds.

High-end tutoring jobs also demand absolute flexibility. “The client is paying for you to fit things around their lives completely,” Ms Masliah says. “Your days off can change at the very last minute.”

Meticulous vetting is commonplace. “You get security-checked to the hilt,” Mr Maclaine says. “They basically know your mother’s maiden name – especially if you’re working with heads of state.”

Navigating the politics and quirks of a household can be difficult, especially when a tutor’s role is often not clearly defined.

Mr Maclaine was once on a yacht tutoring a child for three months straight. “It got weird – really toxic. I never went in the sea once, because the father had a thing that he didn’t like people swimming.

“With these old money families, they have a strict hierarchy and can be really nasty to their staff.

“But with tutoring, you’re not quite staff. You’re sort of like a long-lost cousin. They hire you chalets and take you on private jets. I’ve had some hairy situations where the staff don’t like that you’re treated differently.

“One lovely family paid for me to fly to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving. I was meant to be tutoring but when I got there they said ‘We don’t want any tutoring, we just wanted you to be with us.’”

Seeing power dynamics between parents and children play out up-close can be discomforting, Ms Masliah says. “We can find ourselves caught in the middle. If someone loses it one day and starts screaming at their staff, sometimes you think ‘This isn’t the safest family I could be working with’.

“But you’ve got to remember that these people are very powerful. I would do a background check on clients before I accepted a job offer.”

Negotiating these scenarios requires the right temperament, Mr McCullagh adds. “You become part of the family. It’s important that tutors are easy-going, calm, polite and creative. You’re not just being picked for your academics.

“Like acting, very few people are good at it, even though it looks easy.”

Recommended

Find the best value private schools near you

Read more