Insas Berhad (KLSE:INSAS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.025

Insas Berhad's (KLSE:INSAS) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.025 per share on 17th of January. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Insas Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Insas Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.013 total annually to MYR0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Insas Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Insas Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Insas Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Insas Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Insas Berhad might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Insas Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Insas Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

