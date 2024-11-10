InPost Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

InPost (AMS:INPST) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: zł2.54b (up 23% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: zł254.5m (up 1.6% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 10.0% (down from 12% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: zł0.51 (up from zł0.50 in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

InPost EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 31%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 17% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.4% growth forecast for the Logistics industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are down 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for InPost that you should be aware of.

