InPost buys remaining stake in Britain's Menzies for $79 million

(Reuters) - Parcel locker company InPost said on Tuesday it has bought out all the stake it did not already own in British logistics company Menzies Distribution, as it scales up its operations in the country.

The company said it bought 70% stake in Menzies for 60.4 million pounds ($78.8 million) in cash. It had previously bought a 30% stake in July 2023 for 49.3 million pounds.

The deal concerns Menzies' Express and Newstrade segments, although Menzies Distribution Services (MDS) was demerged from Menzies and not part of it. InPost will retain the 30% stake it owns in MDS, it said.

InPost has been focusing its expansion in Britain's urban centres of London, Manchester and Birmingham, and said the partnership with Menzies gave it access to countrywide distribution.

The deal will not have a significant impact on InPost's leverage ratio, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7665 pounds)

