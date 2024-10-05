InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.015

The board of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.015 per share on the 31st of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Estimates Indicate InPlay Oil's Could Struggle to Maintain Dividend Payments In The Future

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 101% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 48.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 120%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

InPlay Oil Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The last annual payment of CA$0.18 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. InPlay Oil hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that InPlay Oil has been growing its earnings per share at 43% a year over the past five years. InPlay Oil is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On InPlay Oil's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, InPlay Oil has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

