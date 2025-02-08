Is Innovid Corp. (CTV) the Best Multibagger Penny Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) stands against the other stocks.

Investors in the United States and abroad are girding themselves for a turbulent week amid a looming tariff war. President Trump imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, China, and Canada on February 1—these are the country’s largest trading partners. Goods crossing the border from Mexico and Canada will attract a 25% duty and 10% for those from China. Washington’s justification for this policy action is that it will address trade imbalances, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking.

The problem is that such policy direction doesn’t often sit well with investors. Soon after the tariff announcement, major stock indexes saw significant drops. The S&P 500 is down 0.5% after registering an impressive run since Trump’s inauguration. The Nasdaq has shaved off 0.28%, while the Dow is down 0.75% from the previous close.

In other words, the tariffs are bad news for the US stock market. Experts, such as Jeremy Siegel, believe that we are likely to see more uncertainty and heightened volatility as a result. “Tariffs are the only negative aspect of Trump’s economic agenda. They can lead to higher prices for consumers and potential disruptions in the supply chain. This creates uncertainty and volatility in the stock market,” he told CNBC’s Closing Bell.

Periods of uncertainty often do not favor small caps, according to BlackRock’s Christopher DiPrimio and Travis Cooke. They write, “As a result of some of this more cyclical sector exposure, the Russell 2000 has lagged the S&P 500, especially during periods of market volatility and increased uncertainty.” This is also evident in the latest drops. The Russell 2000 dropped more than major stock indices in the past few hours after the activation of Trump’s tariffs.

Small-cap companies typically derive a larger portion of their revenue domestically. And when uncertainties arise from events like a tariff war, these companies are insulated from external shocks. As such, the potential for higher earnings will make small-cap stocks increasingly attractive to investors.

That aside, small-cap valuations are now attractive. Small-cap stocks are currently trading at attractive valuations, with price/earnings (P/E) ratios slightly above their long-run average of 16.7 times (excluding companies with negative earnings) but still more than 30% below large-cap indices.

Geoff Dailey and colleagues at BNP Paribas Asset Management offer an apt summary of the multibagger potential of US small caps. They write that “The outlook for US small-capitalization stocks is better now than it has been for several years. The main reasons include the US interest rate cutting cycle (small caps tend to benefit), currently attractive valuations, the reshoring trend, and (expected) merger & acquisition activity.”

