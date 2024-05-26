Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0225

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0225 per share on 28th of June. This will take the annual payment to 6.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Innoprise Plantations Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 98% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to grow by 42.7% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Innoprise Plantations Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 7 years was MYR0.02 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. Innoprise Plantations Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Innoprise Plantations Berhad has grown earnings per share at 43% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Innoprise Plantations Berhad is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Innoprise Plantations Berhad's payments are rock solid. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Innoprise Plantations Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

