Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock Jumps 76% Following Strong Q3 Results, Analyst Raises Price Target to $54

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Emerging AI Stocks that Outperformed the Broader Market This Month. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) stands against the other emerging AI stocks.

In an interview with CNBC on November 25, Dan Ives, Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush Securities said that he sees the AI sector entering a new phase, describing it as the start of a "fourth industrial revolution." He believes the AI market is still in its early stages but will continue to grow rapidly. Ives highlighted software companies, which he believes will be key players in AI's future, especially by 2025.

Apart from a handful of skeptics, most experts and analysts see AI as the most revolutionary technology of the 21st century. There has also been a rise in AI startups. According to a June report by Morgan Stanley, the tech IPO market is picking up after a two-year pause. High interest rates had previously dampened IPO activity, but demand is returning, especially for companies using AI to improve business operations or customer experiences. While challenges like high capital costs remain, the AI-driven growth in tech and healthcare sectors is fueling the IPO revival.

Anticipating the Next Wave of Startup IPOs

One of the most promising startups the market is watching is Anthropic AI, an AI company focused on developing safe and reliable large language models. It has received funding from big names, including Amazon. The partnership designates AWS as Anthropic's primary cloud and training partner, with a focus on improving AI capabilities through collaboration on machine learning hardware development.

Additionally, AI chipmaker Cerebras is seeking to go public with a valuation of around $7 to $8 billion, building on strong AI infrastructure demand. The firm filed for an IPO on September 30. MS expects 10 to 15 tech IPOs in 2024, driven by companies using AI in sectors like technology and healthcare.

For this article, we chose 10 AI stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 30 days as of November 27. They are also popular among hedge funds.

