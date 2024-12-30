Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) most popular amongst retail investors who own 48% of the shares, institutions hold 32%

Key Insights

Significant control over Innergex Renewable Energy by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 48% of the company

Institutional ownership in Innergex Renewable Energy is 32%

A look at the shareholders of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Innergex Renewable Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innergex Renewable Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Innergex Renewable Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Innergex Renewable Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Innergex Renewable Energy. Hydro-Québec is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 6.6% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Michel Letellier, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

