They inherited billions from their parents. They don't want it.
Kate Lindsay
A young white queer woman in a flowery meadow refuses money being offered to her by a man in a suit hanging out of a helicopter.
Among the fabulously rich heirs in the room, everyone's "wealth shadow" looks different. For some, it takes the form of an X as they hold their forearms across their faces. Others curl up on the floor with their heads in their hands. Some crouch as if to protect themselves from an incoming blast, like the ghostly cast of a Pompeii victim. As I stand among these 20 or so human statues, still holding the sprigs of rosemary we were given to smell and "arrive back in our bodies," I find myself disabused of any remaining expectation that this was going to be a conventional finance workshop.

Unlike most rich clients, who seek out financial advisors in the hope of getting even richer, the 18- to 35-year-olds at the Making Money Make Change conference in Nashville are here to do the opposite. As the children of millionaires and billionaires, they are among the heirs to the greatest wealth transfer in American history — some $16 trillion that will be passed down in the next decade alone. And they don't want it.

Their rejection of the money they're entitled to stems from the deeply held beliefs of many Gen Zers and millennials — a sense that great wealth should serve a greater good. "I was 21 when I learned I was going to inherit money," a 30-year-old at the conference I'll call Ash says. "That was really jarring because I had been involved in climate justice and fossil-fuel divestment. Like: Oh, my family's been profiting off the companies I've been targeting."

That's where Making Money Make Change comes in. The conference, held on the gothic campus of a former college for Christian missionaries, is designed to help wealthy young heirs and other high-net-worth people redistribute their money to causes like housing and climate justice. The host, Resource Generation, is at the forefront of an emerging cottage industry that's helping a new generation of trust-fund babies get rid of their wealth, rather than accumulating more. The movement has been fueled by the rise of Donald Trump, who was a wealthy young heir and embodies everything that Resource Generation seeks to alter. The group now boasts 1,000 members — more than 300 of whom joined after the 2016 election — seeking to divest themselves of $100 million this year alone.

For the members of RG, as they call it, sharing their wealth isn't about wokeness. It's about responsibility. They want to use their wealth not for their own profit and pleasure but to enrich and empower others. But the process of divestiture comes with a host of personal and financial challenges. The heirs, most of whom asked to remain anonymous to protect their privacy, grew up in an era of unprecedented income inequality. As their families grew richer, much of the rest of America was becoming poorer. "I felt like I was in a relatively similar position to my friends," says Sarah, a 24-year-old whose family splits their time between their homes in California and England. "Then I found out about my inherited wealth, and I was like, 'Oh, actually, I'm in a completely different space.'"

