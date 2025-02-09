They inherited billions from their parents. They don't want it.

Among the fabulously rich heirs in the room, everyone's "wealth shadow" looks different. For some, it takes the form of an X as they hold their forearms across their faces. Others curl up on the floor with their heads in their hands. Some crouch as if to protect themselves from an incoming blast, like the ghostly cast of a Pompeii victim. As I stand among these 20 or so human statues, still holding the sprigs of rosemary we were given to smell and "arrive back in our bodies," I find myself disabused of any remaining expectation that this was going to be a conventional finance workshop.

Unlike most rich clients, who seek out financial advisors in the hope of getting even richer, the 18- to 35-year-olds at the Making Money Make Change conference in Nashville are here to do the opposite. As the children of millionaires and billionaires, they are among the heirs to the greatest wealth transfer in American history — some $16 trillion that will be passed down in the next decade alone. And they don't want it.

Their rejection of the money they're entitled to stems from the deeply held beliefs of many Gen Zers and millennials — a sense that great wealth should serve a greater good. "I was 21 when I learned I was going to inherit money," a 30-year-old at the conference I'll call Ash says. "That was really jarring because I had been involved in climate justice and fossil-fuel divestment. Like: Oh, my family's been profiting off the companies I've been targeting."

That's where Making Money Make Change comes in. The conference, held on the gothic campus of a former college for Christian missionaries, is designed to help wealthy young heirs and other high-net-worth people redistribute their money to causes like housing and climate justice. The host, Resource Generation, is at the forefront of an emerging cottage industry that's helping a new generation of trust-fund babies get rid of their wealth, rather than accumulating more. The movement has been fueled by the rise of Donald Trump, who was a wealthy young heir and embodies everything that Resource Generation seeks to alter. The group now boasts 1,000 members — more than 300 of whom joined after the 2016 election — seeking to divest themselves of $100 million this year alone.

For the members of RG, as they call it, sharing their wealth isn't about wokeness. It's about responsibility. They want to use their wealth not for their own profit and pleasure but to enrich and empower others. But the process of divestiture comes with a host of personal and financial challenges. The heirs, most of whom asked to remain anonymous to protect their privacy, grew up in an era of unprecedented income inequality. As their families grew richer, much of the rest of America was becoming poorer. "I felt like I was in a relatively similar position to my friends," says Sarah, a 24-year-old whose family splits their time between their homes in California and England. "Then I found out about my inherited wealth, and I was like, 'Oh, actually, I'm in a completely different space.'"

Such realizations left the heirs with a mix of emotions: confusion, guilt, shame, resentment. For them, giving up their wealth requires rethinking not just their place in the world but also their very identities. They come from a variety of backgrounds and support many different causes, but they're all grappling with the same question: What does it mean to be a "good" rich person?

"I was watching Disney Channel movies in that era of 'Richie Rich,'" Meg, the daughter of a billionaire, tells me. "And I was like, 'They're the bad guys. We're the bad guys.'"

The heirs at Making Money Make Change don't look like bad guys. In fact, given all the "Tax the Rich" and "Liberation" T-shirts they're wearing, you wouldn't guess that the people at the conference possess a combined net worth of at least $246 million. And that's not including the wealth they stand to inherit from their families — some $1.5 billion, a "money survey" completed by all but seven of the attendees found.

The reading of the survey, I was warned, is the "heaviest" part of the weekend. The purpose is not to guilt-trip the attendees — most of them young, white, queer women — but to illustrate how excessive hoarded wealth can be. As the survey is read, almost every statistic is met with somber silence. In everyday life, many young wealth inheritors can get stuck in what RG calls "freeze" mode. They try not to think about their money. They throw away their bank statements without opening them because doing so would mean owning their privilege and facing the guilt and shame they feel about it. That's why, in the workshop I attend called "Embodied Divestment," the heirs are encouraged to act out their "wealth shadows" as a way to move through their discomfort into action.

At the conference, the days are filled with workshops and panels on everything from housing justice to reparations, while the nights feature readings of Maya Angelou and demonstrations of how to administer Narcan. The scene resembles a liberal arts college: young, bursting with self-exploration, and impassioned to the point of zealousness. But unlike in their normal lives, where the heirs tend to be guarded about their financial status, the conference affords them the comfort to share their "money stories" freely. Growing up, they did their best to blend in — to "pass," as one puts it — as someone average. "I was in very granola spaces, working in the outdoor industry, trying to prove I'm down to earth," Meg says — until a colleague offered her more work, thinking she was living below the poverty line. "I was just like, this is really embarrassing," she says. "Somebody is trying to offer me this aid, and somebody else could use this."

The real work of the conference takes place at "action booths" stationed throughout the main building. It's here where attendees can sit down with various certified investment advisors and money coaches to discuss the specifics of their financial situations and pledge where and how to give away their wealth. Sarah is in an action booth when she commits to redistributing a second million dollars from her trust fund by Trump's second inauguration, which will leave her with $400,000. Her goal is to "spend down" her assets to $70,000 by the end of 2025, to unburden herself of the money that's come to her through the capitalism and colonialism she feels contributed to her family's wealth. I ask what her parents think of her decision.

"It's complicated," she says. While her mother has been supportive, her father is hurt by what he sees as the rejection of a gift. "So I just did it and I was like well, I'll deal with that later," she adds.

Some of those attending Making Money Make Change didn't realize that their families were wealthy until later in life. Many were active in organizing for causes like housing and climate justice, only to wake up one morning and learn, to their horror, that they were part of the problem they were fighting.

"It was an overnight big inheritance," Kavi, a 28-year-old who grew up in India and now lives in Massachusetts, says. "I was being trained as an organizer. I was working with people directly affected by these systems of oppression — and then, in the background, knowing that this huge amount of money had shown up in our life."

The conference also helps the wealthy redefine what being rich means. It doesn't take millions of dollars in family money to rank among the richest 10% of young Americans — it requires only an annual income of $105,000. Jordyn Middlebrooks, a 31-year-old from Austin, grew up working class: Her mother took on three jobs to put her father through law school. But once he became a lawyer, she says, their circumstances "shifted significantly." Her parents were able to put her through college, yet they were still haunted by the specter of their early struggles. "My parents still talk about themselves as being poor," Middlebrooks says. "And it's like, have you seen your house? You are not poor." It's this dissonance, plus her experience becoming the caretaker for a loved one, that brought her to the conference with hopes of working toward a more equal system.

Those attending the conference say they have found it surprisingly difficult to figure out how to divest themselves of their money. Depending on how their trust funds are set up, accessing their funds might require them to go through their family or a trustee, who often have a vested interest in keeping the money locked up for generations to come. "The trustees are like, 'What about your children's children?'" Meg recalls being asked. "And we're like, 'What about everybody else's children?'"

What's more, the personal-finance industry is predicated on building wealth, not getting rid of it. "Almost all of my clients are really frustrated with the financial team that they come in with," says Iris Brilliant, a money coach who works with heirs to redistribute their wealth. Originally a poetry major, Brilliant worked as an organizer at Resource Generation for five years before launching her own practice. Now she's overwhelmed by the demand for her services. "There is a huge blossoming of interest, and I have a waitlist for individual coaching," she says. "I imagine that's the case for a lot of my peers."

Giving away your money also comes with another challenge: having less money. Ash was 21 when they inherited $800,000 from their grandfather, the seventh generation of a family that made its money by — no joke — manufacturing the paper for money. Ash redistributed almost their entire inheritance, investing the remaining $100,000 in the solidarity economy as opposed to Wall Street — and then the worst happened.

"My relationship to money changed a lot when I got cancer," Ash tells me. "I had to learn how to receive care." Luckily, they had insurance through their job as an organizer, and they required their parents' assistance for only one bill, which was $250. The rest came down to the generosity of friends — who offered rides, brought food, and provided comfort. "It was beautiful to be in that community safety net," Ash says, "and to test theories of: Will we really care for each other when we don't have money to take care of us?"

By the end of the conference, 35 heirs have pledged to redistribute a total of $9.2 million. They promise to stay in touch, grateful for the opportunity to converse and commiserate about experiences that hardly anyone else can relate to. "It was incredibly isolating," a woman in her late 20s says of receiving her inheritance. "It led to challenges of: Who am I? How do I fit in? How can I be authentically myself?" Being a young millionaire or billionaire means there are so few peers who understand what you're going through — and even fewer who can understand your desire to stop being a millionaire or billionaire.

"I definitely feel a little bit weird about being like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm rich. Like, you already knew that, but, like, even richer,'" Sarah says. "Going into next year, it's one of my goals to bring everybody in my life up to date on what I've been doing. It's important if you know me, this is something that I've been up to, and it's changed me."

At a certain point, however, it isn't about the doing. When the last donation has cleared and the final investment has been made, then comes being "done" and living life as a normie with a fantastically wealthy family. That can lead to new feelings of being the odd one out. "My sister uses her inherited wealth to pay for her housing, and my brother uses it to support his kids' education," Ash says. "There's a quiet coldness when I talk about the work that I do." One family member joked that Ash would come crawling back in search of financial help if they wound up being unable to pay their rent. "I was like, 'Yeah, pretty much,'" Ash recalls.

But it turns out life had another curveball for Ash: After giving away their initial inheritance, they received another $80,000 from their grandmother. This time, however, the money no longer carried any guilt. Instead, Ash is just happy to have more to give. The money, they say, is the easy part. Once that's gone, it's time to find other things — skills, food, housing — to redistribute in pursuit of a better world. Everyone, Ash says, has an inheritance to contribute. "I don't qualify as done," Ash says. "I don't know if anyone ever is."

Kate Lindsay is a culture writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and GQ. She is also the co-host of Slate's ICYMI podcast and writes the internet culture newsletter Embedded.



