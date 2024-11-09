Is Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) the Best Vegan Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Vegan Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) stands against the other vegan stocks.

Vegan food consists of products that are entirely free of animal ingredients or by-products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is both a dietary and lifestyle choice aimed at avoiding animal exploitation while promoting ethical, environmental, and health benefits. That said, vegan and plant-based products appeal to a much broader audience than just those avoiding meat and animal products. This is especially true for meat substitutes. Pat Brown, founder of Impossible Foods, believes that vegetarians are not the primary audience for these products, which are designed to closely mimic the taste and texture of meat. Instead, meat substitutes are aimed at meat eaters, helping them transition to a plant-based diet more easily by offering familiar flavors and experiences.

Additionally, a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that individuals who follow a vegan diet have a higher life expectancy than those on a meat-based diet. This has led health-conscious consumers to embrace vegan food, positively impacting leading plant-based food stocks. Another study by researchers at Oxford’s Martin School found that a global shift toward diets rich in fruits and vegetables and less reliant on meat could potentially prevent around 8 million deaths by 2050. This dietary transition could also save approximately $1.5 trillion in climate-related costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%. Studies consistently show that Gen Z is particularly interested in plant-based diets, driving companies to develop products tailored to this key demographic. Plant-based diets also offer substantial environmental benefits.

Veganism extends beyond just food—clothing made without animal products also qualifies as vegan fashion. More specifically, vegan fashion often refers to items typically made from plant-based or synthetic alternatives to animal materials. In 2022, the global market for non-animal leather clothing and accessories reached approximately $41 billion, with the United States as the largest market. Footwear is a key segment in this shift, where leather has long been valued for quality in both sneakers and formal shoes. To meet growing demand for animal-free options, brands are innovating. In 2021, Adidas introduced a Stan Smith sneaker made from a mushroom-based leather alternative, and has also collaborated with vegan fashion leader Stella McCartney on other vegan footwear.

