Is Ingles Markets, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Ingles Markets' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Ingles Markets

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ingles Markets is:

10% = US$160m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ingles Markets' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Ingles Markets' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, the moderate 12% net income growth seen by Ingles Markets over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Ingles Markets' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:IMKT.A Past Earnings Growth November 24th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is IMKT.A fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Story Continues