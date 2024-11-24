Is Ingles Markets, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Ingles Markets' ROE in this article.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ingles Markets is:
10% = US$160m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
Ingles Markets' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE
When you first look at it, Ingles Markets' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, the moderate 12% net income growth seen by Ingles Markets over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
Next, on comparing Ingles Markets' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% over the last few years.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in.
Is Ingles Markets Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Ingles Markets' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 5.1% (implying that it retains 95% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.
Additionally, Ingles Markets has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.
Summary
Overall, we feel that Ingles Markets certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Ingles Markets.
