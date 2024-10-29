Ingevity Corporation (NGVT): Oversold Small Cap with Strategic Repositioning

We recently published a list of 10 Oversold Small Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) stands against other oversold small cap stocks to buy right now. Market experts believe that the rally in the small-cap stocks might be just getting started. Data suggested that the benchmark small-cap stock index, Russell 2000, saw an increase of more than 9% between early July and September end. This means that the small-cap index surpassed the S&P 500 index’s return of more than ~4%. The strong performance of the small-cap index primarily stemmed from the rotation into small-cap stocks in July as the investors believed that there would be rate cuts moving forward. These expectations finally materialized when the US Fed announced a mega 50-basis-point drop, with the projections of further cuts. As per Wall Street experts, the small-cap stocks saw a significant increase on the news. Now that we are in the last quarter of the year, many investors wonder whether or not this rally is sustainable. However, market strategists believe that this rally has the potential to sustain, and 2025 will see strong outperformance.

Small-Caps in 2025: The Road Ahead

Why is a rate-cutting cycle beneficial for small-cap stocks? Smaller companies tend to be dependent more on floating-rate debt as compared to large-cap companies for their funding needs. Therefore, as and when the rates go down, the cost of debt will also be reduced, enabling small-cap companies to borrow more. Therefore, small businesses tend to benefit financially as their interest costs will decline. This should boost the earnings of small-cap companies. Jill Carey Hall, who is the head of US small and mid-cap strategy at Bank of America, explained that the small-caps tend to outpace the returns delivered by the large-caps by approximately 1 percentage point. This happens over the 6 months post a 50-bps cut. BlackRock believes that, if the market continues its upward trajectory, the small-cap space can demonstrate dynamism. Small-cap stocks are more sensitive to broader economic cycles, and history suggests that small caps benefit most during the expansionary cycles. The valuations for these firms and an environment of improved EPS growth should result in delivering competitive returns, as per the firm. These favorable characteristics, together with the US economic gains, and the infrastructure investment should help accelerate earnings for the smaller firms. READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In.

