ING Groep Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations
ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Full Year 2023 Results
Key Financial Results
Revenue: €22.1b (down 25% from FY 2022).
Net income: €7.29b (down 40% from FY 2022).
Profit margin: 33% (down from 41% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.
EPS: €2.18 (down from €3.35 in FY 2022).
INGA Banking Performance Indicators
Net interest margin (NIM): 1.56% (up from 1.50% in FY 2022).
Cost-to-income ratio: 51.2% (down from 60.3% in FY 2022).
Non-performing loans: 1.47% (down from 1.80% in FY 2022).
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period
ING Groep EPS Misses Expectations
Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.0%.
Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 2.7% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Europe.
Performance of the market in the Netherlands.
The company's shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.
Risk Analysis
Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ING Groep (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.