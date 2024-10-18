Infosys Ltd (INFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Revenue Growth: 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 3.3% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Operating Margin: Stable at 21.1% for Q2.

Free Cash Flow: $839 million for the quarter.

Large Deals: Total contract value of $2.4 billion with 21 large deals closed.

Employee Attrition: Stable at 12.9%.

Headcount Addition: 2,500 employees added sequentially.

Interim Dividend: INR21 per share, a 16.7% increase compared to last year.

EPS Growth: 4.7% in INR and 3.4% in dollar terms year-on-year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $4.6 billion after dividend payout.

Revenue Guidance: Revised to 3.75% to 4.5% growth in constant currency for FY25.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) reported a strong Q2 performance with a 3.1% sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms.

The company achieved a stable operating margin of 21.1% and generated $839 million in free cash flow for the quarter.

Large deal wins totaled $2.4 billion, with a strong pipeline of deals below $50 million showing double-digit growth.

Employee attrition stabilized at 12.9%, and the company added 2,500 employees after six quarters of decline.

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is advancing in generative AI, developing enterprise platforms and small language models to enhance client productivity and growth.

Negative Points

The automotive sector in Europe is experiencing slowness, impacting growth in that region.

Retail sector remains affected by economic and political uncertainties, with clients focusing on cost takeout.

The communication sector faces challenges with a focus on cost reductions, impacting discretionary spending.

Despite strong performance, the company revised its revenue growth guidance to a lower range of 3.75% to 4.5% for FY25.

The company anticipates regular seasonality impacts in H2, including furloughs and fewer working days, which could affect growth momentum.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the reasons for the change in guidance for revenue growth? Is it due to better-than-expected Q2 performance or an improved outlook for the second half? A: Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO: The increase in guidance is due to multiple factors, including strong Q2 performance, continued momentum in volume, and an increase in smaller deals below $50 million, which have shown strong double-digit growth.

Q: Has generative AI triggered large transformation projects leading to multimillion-dollar or multiyear deals? A: Salil Parekh, CEO: Generative AI is focused on productivity and growth. While it is part of large deals, it is not the primary driver. The focus remains on cost and efficiency.

Q: What are the tailwinds from a margin perspective in the second half that could offset the impact of wage hikes? A: Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO: Tailwinds include Project Maximus, pricing, and optimization efforts. Headwinds will come from compensation increases in Q4 and regular seasonality like furloughs.

Q: How is the financial services vertical performing, and what is the outlook for discretionary spending? A: Salil Parekh, CEO: There is good traction in discretionary spending in financial services, particularly in capital markets, mortgages, and cards and payments. However, large transformation programs are not yet prevalent.

Q: Can you provide more details on the pricing environment and any changes in client preferences for large deals? A: Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO: The pricing environment remains stable, with benefits from value-based selling under Project Maximus. There is no significant change in client preferences for large deals, although there is increased activity in smaller deals.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

