Influencers Transcript: Michael Rubin, January 9, 2020

ANDY SERWER: It's hard to say whether Michael Rubin was born to run a business, but he sure didn't waste time getting to it. At age 10, he led a small snow shoveling operation. By 18, he owned five ski shops. A couple of decades later, Rubin sold an e-commerce company to eBay for $2.4 billion. Now Rubin is part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and CEO of Kynetic, a holding company that boasts the sports merchandise business Fanatics, the e-commerce site Rue La La, and the delivery service Shop Runner. He's here to tell us why some companies thrive as others fail and how to tell the difference.

Hello, everyone, and welcome to "Influencers." I'm Andy Serwer. And welcome to our guest today, Michael Rubin, Chairman of Fanatics and part owner of the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers. Michael, great to see you.

MICHAEL RUBIN: Thanks for having me.

ANDY SERWER: So I want to start off by talking you about your businesses, and Kynetic, which owns Fanatics, Rue La La, and some other companies as well, and ask you what's going on with the American consumer. How's business going for you right now?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Business is really strong. Now, we're in the e-commerce business. And certainly within retail, all the growth in retail is coming from e-commerce. But our business is very strong. We're having our record holiday in each of our companies. And I think overall, I'm very bullish on the consumer.

ANDY SERWER: I mean, a lot of people talk about the American consumer being the last man standing here. And so you're still seeing strength going forward, no weakness?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah. Our business has been really strong across the board. Fanatics is our biggest business. We've had-- we had the holiday season, which really starts with-- we call this the Thanksgiving cyber weekend. We were up over 20% on a comp basis. We were happy with those results. Rue La La and Gilt has been really strong. Shopping has been strong as well. So all of our companies have been great, and I'm not seeing any signs other than positive vibes from the American consumer.

ANDY SERWER: And so how does your holding company work in the organization? How do the companies get into it together?

MICHAEL RUBIN: They're actually really not in it together at all. So one of the things that I learned in my old company, GSI Commerce that eBay bought in 2011, was we did a lot of things right, but we also did a lot of things wrong at that company. And so I've really learned focus is everything. So when I started these businesses when I bought them back from eBay in 2011, we bought back Fanatics, Rue La La, and Shop Runner. And we said, we're going to have to put all our energy into those three companies, but we're going to have to run them with separate cap tables, separate CEOs. We wanted people that woke up and went to bed every day completely focused on how to make those business successful. And so there's really very little synergy between the businesses other than me as a common owner.

ANDY SERWER: You know, it's interesting, Michael, because I always see people who have holding companies, and there's a sort of tug of war. Do you let them be completely independent, or you put them together? And so you are of the school that you don't put them together. I mean, do you have, like, servers or legal that's-- or even--

MICHAEL RUBIN: Nothing.

ANDY SERWER: Nothing?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Nothing. Now, within Fanatics, Fanatics has been a pretty aggressive company. When I bought the company back from eBay in 2011, it was $250 million in revenue the previous year. Next year, it will be $3.2 billion. Through that, we've done several acquisitions. We bought Majestic, the baseball uniform company, to help us build our vertical apparel manufacturing capabilities. We bought FansEdge, which was a pure play e-commerce company. We bought Sports Mem dot com, which is a big online collectibles company.

So those business have tons of synergy because it's one company. But the thought of having the CEO of Fanatics, who wakes up and goes to bed every day thinking about how to grow the license sports industry, worried about what to do with Rue La La and Gilt that's in the fashion off-price business, there's no synergy.

ANDY SERWER: Right. Hey, let me ask you about Amazon, which you compete against.

Story continues

MICHAEL RUBIN: The small company in--

ANDY SERWER: Yeah, the little thing up in--

MICHAEL RUBIN: Small company in Seattle, yeah. I've heard of them.

ANDY SERWER: A bald-headed guy runs them.

MICHAEL RUBIN: You see, he's in better shape than me, so I got nothing--

ANDY SERWER: You're right. He sure is. He's ripped these days, right?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah.

ANDY SERWER: So-- OK. Is it too big? Should it be broken up? What should the government do about Amazon, Michael?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah, look. I'm an entrepreneur. I always believe in building companies. I think what Amazon has built it amazing. The truth be told-- and I say this, and people kind of look at me with seven heads when I say this. But if it wasn't for my belief on how successful Amazon was going to be, Fanatics wouldn't be what it is today.

So I looked-- you know, Amazon was the company that I was obsessed with when I started my company GSI Commerce in 1999 and sold it to eBay in 2011. And our retailers competed with Amazon day in and day out. So we worked with companies like Ralph Lauren and Toys-R-Us and Estee Lauder and Burberry and Dick's Sporting Goods, and we helped them run most if not all aspects of their e-commerce businesses. And they were-- you know, they were competing head on with Amazon.

So I looked at Amazon 15 years ago and said, they're taking over retail. I looked at Alibaba in China and said, they're taken over retail. And so my belief was the only way to make-- to be successful in e-commerce was to have complete differentiation. So when I built Fanatics, when we first bought it back in 2011, it was really like a Zappos of the licensed sports category, selling other people's merchandise without a tremendous amount of differentiation. We said if we didn't change the business, we'd be dead. We won't be here.

And so we built a strategy to do several things. One was to basically build the largest what we call v-commerce company in e-commerce, vertical commerce, where we design, develop, and sell directly to the consumer most of what we sell. So that verticality gives a better assortment to the fan, and it also gives a better experience, and everyone benefits from it. And so that differentiation is what's made Fanatics so successful. So more than half of what we sell are our own products. And they have to-- we don't design, develop, and manufacture ourself. We have exclusivity where you don't find in other pure play online marketplaces.

So going back to Amazon, it's been my obsession and belief in how great of a company that they are that has really fueled Fanatics' success and differentiation from Amazon. To your original question, which I didn't answer-- do I think it should be broken up? I don't. I believe in building great companies. I've got huge respect for Amazon. I've got huge respect for Alibaba. And I think they give a great-- they give a great experience to the consumer, and so I'm a fan of what they're doing. For me, it's also driven me to say how do I differentiate myself. You can't buy a Tom Brady jersey or a Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons jersey at Amazon because that product is unique to Fanatics.

ANDY SERWER: Do you ever talk to Bezos or Jack Ma?

MICHAEL RUBIN: I've met Jeff a few times, had nice conversations. We've actually talked more about social issues. I was heavily involved in a really good friend of mine who went to prison for no reason, didn't commit a crime, was sentenced to prison for two to four years, Meek Mill. Amazon did a big documentary on him. So a lot of my conversation with Jeff had been about how to make the world a better place, the country a better place, and less focused on business.

ANDY SERWER: I want to talk about Meek a little bit later. What about SEO and Google? Isn't that how people find those products? I mean, they don't necessarily go to Fanatics, at least initially, until they've logged in. But they're looking for that Joel Embiid jersey, so they just type that in, right?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah. So today, not only do we own Fanatics, which is our largest individual website, but we also own-- we operate the NFL shop, the NBA store, the NHL store, Major League Baseball store. We operate hundreds of individual team sites. So today as a consumer, many people go directly to Fanatics. Many people go directly to the league sites. Many people go directly to the team sites. Also, lots of people go to Google. That drives probably 20% of our business. People will go and go to Google and search for a specific product. And in many cases, they end up at one of our sites.

ANDY SERWER: Very interesting. And you mentioned China. So let me ask you-- we have a trade war going on. Is that hurting you? How much do you source from China?

MICHAEL RUBIN: It's a really small percentage of our business. If you think about the sports business, there's so much change that happens every day, and that's what makes our business so unique and so special. I walked in. You're talking about your team, the Redskins. And if the Redskins had a good run, you're going to be running to go-- you're going to be running to go buy products right away because you're excited to represent that team. And so when you look at our business, players that do great things, they break out.

Players that get injured, they-- they become irrelevant from a sales perspective. Teams become hot and cold. And so our whole business is about having exactly what the fan wants exactly when they want it in every color, size, anyway you can imagine. And so sourcing for that merchandise is generally much closer to where it's being sold. And so China is a pretty small part of our business. I think it's only about 3% of what we source today.

ANDY SERWER: You're a sports freak. What do you like about sports? I mean, you're a team owner. You're selling the merchandise.

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah.

ANDY SERWER: There's-- you learn from both parts, and they inform each other, right?

MICHAEL RUBIN: I do. I mean, look, the first thing I tell you is I grew up a huge Sixers fan. And it's-- I'm really fortunate to be--

ANDY SERWER: Who were your teams when you were growing up?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Sixers and Eagles.

ANDY SERWER: What-- and what era was that? So what were the players?

MICHAEL RUBIN: I'd say Tug McGraw, Mike Schmidt from the Phillies, Randall Cunningham, Julius Irving with the Sixers.

ANDY SERWER: Yeah, yea, great.

MICHAEL RUBIN: And those-- I was a good sports fan, not a great sports fan as a kid. I didn't grow up in a sports household. But I certainly was definitely a fan of the Philadelphia teams, and certainly the Eagles and Sixers were the teams I was most passionate about. For me to get a chance to be part of your hometown team is really special. I lived both in Philadelphia where my daughter is, and then I spent some time in New York as well. So being part of-- being part of the Sixers has been an incredible opportunity. I've learned a lot from it, and I think I've added a little bit of value to it as well.

And for me, it's also incredibly synergistic to our business. I mean, we have one of most exciting companies in sports. Again, Fanatics is-- it's probably one of the fastest growing companies or maybe the fastest growing company in the sports industry of scale, and one that we're just getting started with.

ANDY SERWER: So the Sixers have improved since you bought them. You and your group bought the team, I think, in 2011. In the past two seasons, you made the playoffs. With any luck, you'll do that again this year. How have you helped the team turn around? What have you done?

MICHAEL RUBIN: So I'd say Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer put together the deal, and they're the managing partners. They bought the team in 2011. They were looking for partners that could add some value. I was a guy from Philadelphia who grew up in the sports business. It made a lot of sense for me to become their partner.

You know, look, I think Josh and David-- similar to me, I think everyone comes with a real long-term perspective. I think Josh and David didn't want to be stuck in the middle. And so they said, how do we build a team to win for the long term? And so I think they made a lot of long-term decisions to benefit the team. I think that's really been paying off for the last couple of years.

Now, at the end of the day, anyone who tells you anything differently than you're in sports to win trophies-- if you don't win trophies, you're actually not succeeding. So until we actually win championships, we haven't done what we've set out to do. But that's what the organization is focused on. We've got a great GM in Elton Brand. We've got a great ownership group. And we're focused on doing one thing, which is winning championships.

ANDY SERWER: I mean, does it surprise you that-- I mean, you really did go down to a very low point before you started the turnaround. Did that scare you and surprise you?

MICHAEL RUBIN: It didn't at all. I'm a person who believes very much in thinking decades at a time. So when I think about my business, I'm not thinking about what to do this quarter or to do this year. I'm thinking about Fanatics and what are the chess moves I'm doing for 10 years from now, 20 years from now to position ourselves to be one of the most successful companies in e-commerce in the world long term. And so when you do that, you have some dark days along the way. Sometimes people don't understand what you're doing.

And it's no different in sports, and it's no different in whatever you do. You have to think long term, and you have to be able to accept some of the near-term pain that you get from making long-term decisions. Look, I think everyone wishes they could have runs like the Warriors have had, the Patriots have had. And those are great organizations that we all respect, and certainly everyone knows how close I am with Kraft family. But no one's been more successful than winning six Super Bowls, and been in 10 Super Bowls since they bought the team 24 years ago. But that's not normal. And so for us to have gone through some near-term pain to better position ourselves the long term is the same thing that I've done with each of my companies.

ANDY SERWER: Does the Sixers have-- do they have enough to win right now? I mean, Barkley was calling you out a little bit the other day, saying no.

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah, I-- look, I think we've got a really competitive team. I think we've got-- I think we're a championship contender. And I think we won't be satisfied-- I can tell you Josh and David and Elton and myself and anybody else, we won't be satisfied until we win championships.

ANDY SERWER: And what about the Devils? How are things progressing there?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah. I'm actually-- it's interesting. So the ownership group that Josh and David put together owned both the Sixers and the Devils and Prudential Center together. I'm really-- you know, my hockey knowledge is far less. I think Josh and David are comfortable we've got the right long-term strategy there. But I'm very mentally committed and involved, both as a fan and as a part owner and the Sixers. The Devils I know less, and I won't be able to speak as well as where it's going. But I can tell you I think everyone's confident that we've got the right plan to be successful in the long term.

ANDY SERWER: You have ambitions to own other teams, maybe an NFL team at some point. And would it be with the same group, or out on your own, or what do you think?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah, so I think-- look, it's no secret that I was unsuccessful in trying to buy the Panthers in the beginning 2018. I was-- you know, I think that the price that was paid for the team was a fair price. We just-- there was complexity in getting it done. I would have liked to have done it. I think the NFL is fortunate to get Dave Tepper as an owner. He's going to be a good owner. I think he's already adding value to the league. But sure, I think for the right opportunity, I'd like to do it.

The good thing with me, to be blunt, is I wake up every morning and go to bed every night so excited about what I'm doing. Fanatics is a company that's-- it's a $3.2 billion startup. It's grown incredibly quickly. Rue La La and Gilt-- we just bought Gilt a year ago. That merger is going really well. We just partnered with Simon, the real estate group who is now my 50/50 partner in that business. And we're going to build this online outlet marketplace that I think we have incredible aspirations for. Shop Runner is doing really well. And each of these businesses bring excitement and joy in my life every day.

The Sixers has been a tremendous amount of fun for me. And look, while I had no desire to get involved with it, what happened with my friend Meek Mill, what we're doing-- we started the Reform Alliance, and we've raised more than $50 million. And it had the best founding partners, built an incredible organization to change probation parole laws. So I'm having a great time. So it's a long-winded way of saying if the right NFL opportunity comes up, I would do it and be excited to do it. And if it doesn't, I'm completely content.

ANDY SERWER: Like the Redskins if they became available?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Look, the Redskins are a great team. Dan Snyder is a good friend of mine. I don't see him ever selling the team. But it's a great franchise and a great market and one that I think many people would love to own.

ANDY SERWER: OK. Let me ask you a little bit about going public, the IPO market. It seems the way you're talking that going public is not a priority. Here we are at the NASDAQ. But you're talking about this long-term planning and the vision, and that is counter to a lot of forces in the public markets.

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah. So first, I'll tell you I-- you know, we started Fanatics in 2002. I bought it back from eBay when they bought GSI Commerce in 2011. And so it's now been a private company for eight years. We've raised $1.7 billion from investors. So ultimately, we have a responsibility to our investors to get them a good outcome. And going public is probably the most likely longer-term plan. That said, there's so much for us to do. And it's so great to be a private company and being able to think longer term. So I think being public makes sense longer term, but there's no rush from our sense to get public.

ANDY SERWER: Let me switch back to sports a little bit, Michael, and ask you about politics and sports, which has been a really difficult area for people to navigate. You know, we had Colin Kaepernick. The NBA sort of avoided a lot of that. But is there pressure on players to take a political stand and for owners as well, and how do you navigate that?

MICHAEL RUBIN: So I think there's no pressure on players to take a political stand, but I think certainly in the NBA, there's an encouragement of players to stand up for what they believe in. And so I think that's a great thing. And I think players have incredible platforms today that weren't available 10 years ago. When I think today-- when I look at Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons' social media, and I look at LeBron James' social media, I look at Odell Beckham's social media, I look at-- they have this incredible platform. When they have a message they want to get out there, it's very easy for them to get it out there. And even myself, who's only been on Instagram for 18 months, I've got a good platform for getting out messages that are important to myself.

And so I think, one, there's a platform to communicate what you want to communicate. And two, certainly in the NBA, there's an encouragement of players to speak out for things that are important to them. It's not speaking up for something that's not important to you or something that you don't understand. It's if you have something you care about, then we have your back. Go out and speak on the issue. And so that's been the mentality, of I think, players in general, certainly in the NBA.

I'll tell you, from an ownership perspective, I think people have generally really shied away from it. And I get it, because people get nervous about having politics and sports come together. For me, I had no choice. You had one of my closest friends who I watch get sent to prison for two to four years when he didn't commit a crime against the recommendation of the district attorney. A probation officer said no, this shouldn't happen, and the judge still sent him to jail for two to four years.

So if this wasn't a close friend of mine, I would've never got involved. But because it was such a good friend of mine who I've been living through this legal situation with him for-- leading up to this trial-- you know, for me, I didn't get involved on behalf of the Sixers. I got involved as an individual who just said, I've got no choice. He's like a brother to me. I've got to help him because if I don't, he's going to rot away in jail for two to four years.

So by-- the Sixers and the NBA got pulled into it. And they super supportive, which was great. But I do think-- you know, just, I guess, reflecting back now two years later, I will say honestly that as a part owner in the Sixers and as a-- you know, a partner in sports or an owner in sports overall, I actually encourage other owners if you have something you really believe in that you're truly passionate about, you should take a stand for it. But that doesn't-- it's got to be something that's really authentic. I didn't care about anything before. It was like-- this was one of my really good friends. I had no choice.

ANDY SERWER: What if the Sixers win the championship? Would you encourage them to go to the White House?

MICHAEL RUBIN: I would want the players to choose. I mean, to me, that's an individual choice. I think that's a team choice. That's what I would say. And first of all, it wouldn't be my choice. It would be-- you know, certainly-- I think, first of all, getting Josh Harrison, David Blitzer-- they're the managing partners of the team-- I think they'd weigh in with Elton Brand, the GM. But I think in general, if I owned a sports team, no matter what team it was, and someone asked me, hey, you won the championship, would you go the White House, I'd say hey, guys, you won the championship. You decide what you want to do. I want to support the team to do whatever they want to do.

ANDY SERWER: And finally, one last thing here-- what about Daryl Morey? Was that OK what he did? Did the NBA respond correctly?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah, so here's what I'd say to you. The one thing I've learned-- and this is really important-- people ask me the question about China all the time. I'm going to be completely blunt with you. I don't understand the issues well enough to have an opinion. And here's what I can tell you. On criminal justice reform, I can tell you everything about it. I've learned so much in the past two years. I've spent-- I've probably spent a third of the last two years between helping, together with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, to get Meek Mill out of prison for the first six months, and then the next 18 months about how to start the Reform Alliance, getting all these partners involved, all of our focus on probation and parole reform, changing laws, first in Pennsylvania that we're doing right now.

So I consider myself to be pretty experienced in that area. I'll speak up on something when I'm experienced. If I'm not experienced with something, I've got nothing to say. And that's the case with everything. That's the hairy situation like China. So what I can tell you is I won't speak on something if I don't get it. And I don't understand that. I don't understand those issues well enough.

ANDY SERWER: So what are you and Meek Mill doing right now, exactly, then?

MICHAEL RUBIN: Yeah. So when Meek was in prison, the first three months were completely focused on how do we get him out of prison. Once-- and by the way, Meek was sent to prison for four months-- I'm sorry. Meek was sent to prison four different times for never committing a crime. This is a guy, when he was 19 years old, was charged with pointing a gun at multiple police officers. And what Meek has always said to me-- he said it to me 100 times-- Michael, if I pointed a gun at multiple police officers, I wouldn't be here. That's called suicide. Their job would be to shoot me. OK? So I never pointed a gun at multiple police officers. He told me that 100 times from when I first met him.

That said, after that original charge, he went to prison for about a year. There were four different times he went to prison when he never committed a crime. One time, he used a water pistol in a music video, and they said it was inappropriate and sent him to jail for 90 days. OK? Another time, he popped a wheelie on a motorcycle and got sent to prison for two to four years even though there were no charges in the case by the judge. And so once it was proven-- and by the way, the point I didn't tell you is that we hired many investigators. The investigators went to the police who originally charged him. And the first cop we interviewed said, oh, no, he never pointed the gun. The whole thing's a lie, signed an affidavit. And we still took another three months to get him out of prison after that.

And so I realized that this was not something that was isolated. To me, the system was fundamentally broken. And so originally, we thought it was just a bad judge, and we had to figure out how to get Meek out of this situation with the bad judge We realized the whole system was broken, and the bad judge was just a symptom of the broken system. And so as soon as Meek got out, we said we're going to start this criminal justice organization. We raised over $50 million-- myself, Meek, Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Dan Loeb, Mike Novogratz, Robert Smith, Joan [INAUDIBLE], Lauren John Arnold, all names that I think you're probably very familiar with. Committed over $50 million of our own money, and we're focused 100% on changing the probation and parole laws in each state to where they make sense.

So the perfect example is that in Pennsylvania, there's no limits on how long you can be on probation. So Meek was on probation for 12 years. He had another six years left. So Meek literally--

ANDY SERWER: Jaywalked?

MICHAEL RUBIN: He literally looked the wrong way at somebody-- which, by the way it, happened four times. You get sent back to prison if you have an aggressive judge like he had. And so we're working on changing the laws so the judge couldn't do what they have done. And actually, people talk about how bad this judge is. And she-- by the way, she was god awful. But she's actually provided the inspiration to Meek and to me to start the Reform Alliance to go change the laws that can benefit millions of people directly and tens of millions of people indirectly.

And this is-- our criminal justice and is fundamentally-- it couldn't be more broken. It's an issue in a state-by-state basis. 90% of the people in prison, in jail are on a state basis. We have five times the rate of incarceration than the rest of the world. And 25% of the people that go to prison each year go for technical violations. They didn't commit a crime. I didn't believe you'd go to prison when you didn't commit a crime. And you probably see my passion coming out right now on this issue. And that's what I'm comfortable in talking to you about. You asked me about China. I'm like, I don't understand the issue, so I don't want to talk to you about it.

ANDY SERWER: All right. So you're passionate about this. You're a wealthy guy putting your time and money to good use. But people like AOC and Bernie want to tax you and increase taxes and tax billionaires till they're not billionaires anymore. What do you think about that?

MICHAEL RUBIN: I think you would have the exact opposite effect of what you want to happen. And I'm not saying that because I'm a successful guy. I'm saying that because to me, what makes America great is this is the true land for the entrepreneur. You can come here, and you can build your business. And a guy like me-- who, by the way, has almost gone bankrupt several times in my life-- you can-- you can do anything in America. You have this great opportunity. And I love that it fosters innovation and entrepreneurialism.

If you start saying to people, hey, I'm going to take part of your company every year-- because the way he and Elizabeth Warren have talked about this net worth taxes, I understand it is if you're a private company, we're just going to take shares in your company each year. So you're saying, hey, it may take you 20 years to build a company, but we're going to take 3% of it or 5% every year. By the time you monetize your company, you might not own any shares of it anymore.

So to me, I think the effect of having a net worth tax would take people that are starting companies and say, I'm not going to start them in America. I'm going to go somewhere else because it's such a negative impact. What I do think has to happen is-- I was someone who always helped other-- people came to me always. You know, hey, Michael, I need help with this. And I helped hundreds of organizations each year, but I wasn't truly passionate about it. Then something happened to a good friend of mine. I became incredibly passionate about criminal justice reform.

I think there does need to be pressure on people that win in business to give back to the community, not just in money-- because giving money is easy if you have it-- but giving your time. I'm probably spending a quarter to a third of my time on criminal justice reform because I've become that passionate about it. And I can tell you that a little bit of money and some good energy-- I think we can get great results on criminal justice reform. So if entrepreneurs and really wealthy people put both their money and their time into fixing issues, I think we'd have much better results than if the government tried to fix those same issues.

But I'm definitely very negative on the aspect of what would happen if there was a net worth tax, because I think what would happen is people won't start businesses here anymore. I wouldn't. If I were going to-- if someone came to me and said, hey, I'm going to start a brand new company, it's a private company, and I have to give a percentage of that private company way every year, and I may not monetize it by time I've lost all my shares-- why would you do it here? You'd do ti in a different place.

ANDY SERWER: All right. We're going to leave it there. Michael Rubin, thanks so much for your time.

MICHAEL RUBIN: My pleasure.

ANDY SERWER: You've been watching "Influencers." I'm Andy Serwer. We'll see you next time.