Influencers Transcript: Andre Iguodala, July 11, 2019

ANDY SERWER: Andre Iguodala doesn't demand attention, he earns it. The three time NBA champion has played 15 seasons, appearing in an all-Star game and winning an Olympic gold medal along the way. He's also a tech investor, bringing together athletes and business execs for an annual Players Technology Summit in San Francisco. And his new book, "The Sixth Man," tells the unlikely story of his rise to stardom. He's here to talk about the lessons he's learned on the court, and how they've shaped his business decisions off of it.

Hello, everyone. I'm Andy Serwer. Welcome to "Influencers," and welcome to our guest, Andre Iguodala, formerly of the Golden State Warriors. Andre, great to see you.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Thanks for having me.

ANDY SERWER: So not too long since you guys lost the championship to the Toronto Raptors. Two questions, one, would you have won if KD and Klay were healthy? And you characterize it as a relief that The Finals were over. Talk about your feelings right now a little bit, Andre.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, first of all, you got to congratulate the Toronto Raptors. They did a great job. They had an incredible run at it. You know, they made some incredible shots in game seven at the buzzer to, you know, taking down the team with the best record in the league, with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. So you got to give them so much credit, they-- they went after it. They got after it. They got the job done, regardless of the circumstances. And that's how you have to take it.

You know, there's always going to be injuries in sports, and when it's your moment, it's your moment. So congrats to them. As far as our team, you know, it was a long year. You know, with our team having so much success and everyone seems to be trying to pull it apart from every which way, we were able to handle that with a sense of, you know, taking-- still taking care of business on the basketball court, being able to weather-- you know, throughout a lot of injuries that happened throughout the season.

Kevin Durant got hurt this season. Steph Curry got hurt during the season. Draymond was out for an extended-- extended period of time. You know, I was out a few games in the playoffs. So for us to battle through all that and still get to The Finals, still be one shot away from a game seven where, you know, anything can happen, you know, it was a testament to the perseverance that our team through had-- had throughout the season.

ANDY SERWER: You have moved to the Bay Area and there's so much going on there in terms of business, particularly tech, Silicon Valley and all that. What's that like for a player to be in that environment?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, I've been able to embrace it. Interesting-- interestingly enough, before I got there, I was really into tech that came from me wanting to learn more about investing in the public markets. And I was able to take a little bit of my own, you know, money that I could risk into the-- into equity markets. And I was able to use E-Trade and I wanted to know what it felt like to, you know, invest my own money. Where I took losses. Where I made gains. How I could learn from the whole experience.

Day to day tracking everything. My understanding the markets. It was kind of like a crash course, doing it your own, you know, without proper schooling. So I was able to surround myself with the right people to give me the right advice, and I found myself investing in a lot of tech companies.

So I was into the space even before. So once I got to the Bay Area, I was able to, you know, kind of throw-- immerse myself into what it's known for, Silicon Valley, and you know, tech startups in private markets, which is something that I hadn't had access or even heard about much. And the last five years have been a great ride of knowledge and experience and been able to do a lot of great things actually into private markets.

You know, different rounds of investing in valuations and, you know, the risk in start up versus the risk in, you know, the last round before IPO. Actually taking that knowledge and giving it to, not just NBA players, but all athletes in different sports.

ANDY SERWER: Yeah, you have this players' technology summit that you do with Kevin Durant. Talk to us a little bit about what that entails, and what you're trying to accomplish there.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yeah, well, this is the third annual year of the Players Technology Summit. And the first year, Steph Curry was involved heavily within it. Last year, Kevin Durant was involved with it. But it's something my business partner and myself, Rudy Cline-Thomas, we put on its annual event. This year, we pushed it up to include the NFL because you-- most of the time-- previously, it was around training camp. So a lot of the football players weren't able to be involved.

But this year, we got the majority of the sports from all walks. We had Olympic swimmers, we had Rugby League-- Lacrosse league, actually, WNBA players, some retired NFL players. But this year, we're going to have active NFL players. And this is a great networking space for athletes who get involved with consumer companies, software enterprise company. Software as a service is huge space right now, especially if you look at the markets companies, like pager duty, companies like zoom.

You look at Salesforce. Salesforce is doing some huge things. So all these companies that I've been able to connect with, I'm bringing my fellow athletes in, getting them to understand each market, how they work, and how you grow a company from start to finish, and you know, how that whole process works. How you can invest in different levels and just sharing my wealth and knowledge that I've been able to attain.

ANDY SERWER: So it's actually athletes and executives from tech companies and VCs, all kind of getting together, and there's some talk about investing maybe relationships, commercial relationships, those kinds of things as well?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yeah, all walks of life whether they be from anywhere from start to finish with the process of vetting a company, understanding a company, you know, tracking its valuations and how companies can grow. Talking to various CEOs. We have the top VC investor in Bill Gurley, will be this year. And then--

ANDY SERWER: He's tall enough to-- I mean, did he play basketball?

ANDRE IGUODALA: He might be taller than me, actually.

ANDY SERWER: He's a tall guy.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Bill might be taller than me. But then we also have someone like Jeff Jordan, who is-- I'm like one of his biggest fans, as far as what he's been able to do. He's with Andreessen Horowitz. And he was a huge investor in Airbnb and in Lime bikes. So he's been able to kind of-- I've been playing tag along with him, you know, seeing what he's doing and he's been giving me a great wealth of knowledge, as I said before, in terms of learning how everything works.

And I'm giving that same thing back to the fellow athletes, whether you're meeting with a startup, and the risk in a startup, and the percentage of startup making it versus investing in later stages where there's less risk but not as much upside, and just how the whole process works. And you know, you don't have to be in Silicon Valley to have an interest or play a part in a lot of these companies and investing in their growth, but you've got to throw yourself and immerse yourself in that area and everything that surrounds you. Keeps you learning on a day to day basis.

ANDY SERWER: Do you ever get a chance to talk to tech CEOs, like a Tim Cook or Mark Zuckerberg or people at that level or is it more like the VCs?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yeah, I run into a lot of CEOs, as well. I run into Tim Cook a few times. I've done a few fireside chats. I was just at Levi's not too long ago. Did a fireside chat there. Marc Benioff, I've been able to have great conversations with him. I've been in a few summits, they're called the Silicon Slopes. I've been in Park City, in Utah, where enterprise software conferences-- they're up and coming.

You look at somebody like Ryan Smith in Qualtrics, they were supposed to go public but they actually were brought out by SAP for 8 billion. That was a huge transaction. It kind of went under the radar but you see tech companies, they are kind of holding up the markets right now. And you know, you see a lot of growth in companies. You look at a company like-- like I said before, Zoom and Jumia, they're the top performing companies in the markets, and they're-- they're all tech companies.

ANDY SERWER: You look-- I mean, I can see the passion, you know. Are you going to get into this full time, when you're playing days are done, you think?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yeah, well, I am trying to give myself different avenues that I can go down, you know. But there's two areas that I'm really kind of pique my interest outside of the game of basketball and that's tech, business tech, put those two together, and in golf. So we talk about those two days-- those two things, and you know, we can have a lot of conversation.

ANDY SERWER: What NBA players are good business people? And you want to call out any who are terrible? Who's terrible at business, I mean? Well, let's start with the good ones.

ANDRE IGUODALA: We'll talk about the good ones. I don't know too many bad ones. I try to stay away from them. But you have a lot of players who are business savvy. You look at LeBron James. You have to name him. The things he's been able to do with his brand and to scale into other areas. You know, he's got content. He's got movies. He's got a school. His philanthropic endeavors are amazing. He's making a real impact, you know, in the business world and in giving back.

And then you got some of the other guys who were kind of under the radar but doing some big things. You look at David West, former teammate of mine, he's doing some really big things in the biotech space and renewable energy in Africa. He's doing some great things. There's an article just came out about Luol Deng and the real estate sector and the-- what he's been able to amass. Take his wealth and put it into real estate, expecting-- especially in the opportunity zones and the tax exemptions you're able to get in that space.

So a lot of NBA guys. Steph Curry is doing a great job. Kevin Durant is doing a great job. Draymond Green is under the radar. He's done some great things as well. So a lot of my teammates are really into the business space and they're taking their passions and the things that they enjoy and turning that into business opportunities.

ANDY SERWER: You were recently elected first vice president of the NBA Players Association. What are your objectives and goals there, Andre?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, you have a list of things that you try to accomplish. You know, they could be your values or the things that you always wanted to hold true. And you know, job security is a big thing, you know. Guaranteed contracts is something that NBA players have always had and we-- we continue to make sure that that's something that will always stay in place.

Years of service, making sure guys are being able to play as long as they can. And that goes into helping them with medical, mental health, helping them keep their wealth and making it last as long as possible. Just taking care of the athlete and helping them transition from playing days, to retirement, and everything that goes in between, from collective bargaining to, you know, being able to transition in trade situations.

Learning as much as on the court-- off the court as well as on the court. Business endeavors, protecting them and helping them with family issues and situations. So just making sure that the athletes are in the best mind-- mindset as possible with mental health, physical health, everything around that area.

ANDY SERWER: The NBA seems to have done a pretty good job, Andre, versus some other leagues, particularly the NFL. I mean, you have the same dynamics where you have primarily white owners and African-American players. You have the racial tensions, for instance, in the NFL were much worse, quite frankly, with the kneeling controversy. How is the NBA differentiated itself that way?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, I think Adam Silver, he's done a really good job of-- we call him the players' commissioner, where you're able to reach out to him at any time. And that dialogue is always open. You can reach out, he'll hit you right back. There's been times that I've had issue on the court, I'll text him, he'll text me right back.

ANDY SERWER: Really?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yes. So you know, it makes it-- you feel more comfortable voicing yourself but you don't feel like you have the lash out or you have to be resistant. You feel like you can have that dialogue and there will be a solution that is put in place immediately. And we've seen that, historically, in our league with Donald Sterling. That was, you know, they nipped that in the bud pretty fast with getting new ownership group in area and stripping him of his-- you know, of the team.

And you saw this year in The Finals, where we had a situation with someone in our ownership group and a physical interact-- altercation with the opposing team. And they were swift with a decision with that as well with-- there'll be more consequences that haven't got out yet. So the NBA is always-- they keep their players in mind when they make a lot of decisions which, when you have business that usually comes first, sometimes that's not the case, but I feel like with the NBA, they make that a point that, you know, the player safety and the player health, mentally and physically, play a big role in their decisions.

ANDY SERWER: So you've had to become the sixth man in your career. What was that transition like?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, it's interesting the word, sixth man. You know, I have just finished my book. I've gone through different stages of my career where, you know, played on an Olympic team, gold medal, made the all-star team, you know, all-defensive first team NBA. So just having--

ANDY SERWER: MVP of the Finals.

ANDRE IGUODALA: MVP in the--

ANDY SERWER: You left that out.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yes. Yes. So just having individual success. And then the stigma that goes behind coming off the bench or being a role player is something that isn't sexy or isn't sought out by kids. You know, they always want to be the superstar. So just being able to embrace that role of coming off the bench. Helping the team by any means necessary, I mean, to making an extra pass, or setting a screen, or you know, the things that go unnoticed, but make the company run.

And I'm just kind of shedding light on, you know, you still play an important part even though you may not be the main part. You know, a car-- a car just can't work with the engine. You know, the axles have to be working. The-- you know, the steering wheel has to work. All the gears have to be going in order. You know, one thing could turn the whole thing off its track. So for me, it was just doing the little things right to help our team win.

ANDY SERWER: You know, a lot of athletes like yourself write books, but I'm wondering why you decided to do it now, at this point in your career? It's kind of an interesting juncture maybe.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yeah, interesting because most athletes do it when I'm done playing. You know, you really see it while they're playing, but the things that I'm doing right now, still having success on the court, you know, still playing younger than my 35 years of age and 15-year career, going into my 16th year, still have a lot of time left. But for me, it was-- I've been-- I've seen a lot, you know. From the good, to the bad, to the ugly.

All the business things that I've been able to do. And I've been getting a lot of questions from the new generation, the rookies coming in, they always ask me about, you know, how business works. You know, how do you carry yourself as a professional on a court? And I feel like it was just a perfect time to get that message to them, as well as the generation after. And still be able to have some room left, you know. This is the first-- I'll always say this the first book.

So I've had some interesting interactions with the media, in terms of race, politics and sports, and a lot of it has been misconstrued. But you know, this is who I am and this is why I am this way. And just kind of putting it out there and explaining it. And what better time with our team-- team being in the position that we've been in to kind of get that word out there and people tuning in to, you know, an athlete that has, you know, a lot of thoughts outside of just a sport, but in terms of being a human being.

ANDY SERWER: What explains your longevity in this game, Andre? I mean, obviously, talent. And I'm sure you work hard, in terms of conditioning. Is there anything else besides that?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Definitely. I talk about in the book. Mental health is a pretty big key. You know, the main thing that goes on-- look, the sleep, you know, and importance of getting your rest. Rest is recovery. You know, when a body shuts down, there's different states of sleep, actually. You know, you can go even deeper and for the body to recover and for you to be in the right state of mind to perform at their optimum-- optimal levels, sleep is important.

And once you learn that, you go deeper and deeper and it turned into my diet. You know, eating the right things and understand what I put in my body weighs a lot into performance, as well. And then it goes into your mind state. When I started doing yoga, I start meditating, all those things, I started seeing a lot of success around me when, you know, everything else was in line, as far as, you know, the state of my body.

So I give that message to a lot of my teammates. You know, I'm always inviting them to come do yoga with me. You know, always expressing how they should do meditation. The NBA does a-- and MVPA does a good job of letting the guys know, these are the different avenues you can take to helping you be more mentally healthy.

ANDY SERWER: And you're a spiritual guy too. I know that.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yes. Yes.

ANDY SERWER: And you seem calm. But you know, don't you have to sort of turn on a switch when you're on the court or how do you balance that out? Are you sort of on-off, or are you sort of always the same level?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Yes, that's a very good question. It's you trying to find the right balance. You know and you know, reading the Bible it talks a lot about being selfless. You know, being humble. And that's something like-- I still struggle to this day. You know, the things I'm trying to balance out is, you know, you want to think less of yourself but in order to perform as an athlete at a high level, you have to have confidence in yourself.

So there's like you have to have an ego and trying to figure out the right balance of, you know, it's not me that's having this success, it's a higher power that's enabling me to be here. But when you're out there, you know, someone's competing against you as hard as they can, and it's like you're almost at war in a sense, and you have to fight back, and you have to almost feel like you're in a war.

So that's a war within yourself is trying to figure out that balance. So just reading the right things. The Bible always says, use your talents and maximize those talents, as well. So knowing the space you're in and knowing when to have the ego and when to pull it back, the same as being a sixth man versus being a starter, just right-- trying to have the right perspective on life.

ANDY SERWER: Steve Kerr's a pretty good conductor, coach, manager, leader. How does that fit in with the dynamic?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, Steve's been able to know when to get out the way, and knowing when to step in and be vocal, and that's a really tough balance as a head coach. You know, most people can abuse their power of being a head coach. And I talk about it--

ANDY SERWER: You talked about one in George Karl. You said was ineffective that way, right?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Right. We talked about it in the book where I've had coaches who have had too much of an ego. And they felt like they were the face of the team. And you look at sports now, the teams that stand the test of time, you know, the head coach plays a powerful role but he lets the players be the faces, you know.

You look at Tom Brady, he was the face. You look at Tim Duncan. Tim Duncan was the face of the franchise and the head coaches always let them have all the fame and the celebrity, but the head coach still played a pivotal role in the success of the team. And I think Steve Kerr's played with Phil Jackson who could have taken the celebrity and the face of a team, but obviously, Michael Jordan would outweigh that, but he was also able to play under Greg Popovich.

And I talked about Tim Duncan. So he understands it all, you know, letting the players feel like they run the team. But in terms of managing emotions, managing personalities.

ANDY SERWER: Team doesn't seem like they're on the same page as President Trump. You guys did not go to the White House. I think one time, you guys decided not to. One time maybe he didn't invite you. What is the dynamics behind the scenes with the players and the coaches in terms of whether or not to go to the White House?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, it's actually quite simple. You know, we feel like we have certain beliefs. It's not that we're against someone else's beliefs, but it's just something we don't believe in, especially if we feel there's any type of harm involved, not physically per se, but sometimes there could be mental harm done, in terms of someone's views and how it affects others and espec-- especially when it affects others who come from the same environments that we grew up in.

So we just have the belief that this is really not about us. It's about others and how they've been affected throughout this whole process. And if it's something that we feel like we're not aligned with or we feel like we can't help or try to change any type of way, you know, we try to stay away from it. And we don't want to feel like we're supporting this-- supporting something that we don't believe in.

ANDY SERWER: We were just looking at Bernie Sanders over there on the TV. I'm going to ask you some more politics, just-- just to keep you going here. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you know, those are three Democrats who, for instance, are calling for more taxes on wealthy people. You're a wealthy person. How do you feel about that?

ANDRE IGUODALA: It's interesting. Not wealthy.

ANDY SERWER: Well, you're wealthy.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Wealthy is when you can't lose it.

ANDY SERWER: OK.

ANDRE IGUODALA: The word rich can be thrown out there. But blessed and fortunate, for sure.

ANDY SERWER: Got it.

ANDRE IGUODALA: I'll say that. But in terms of if it's going to help those that, like I said before, come from a similar background that I came from, I'm all for it. I've looked at-- actually looked at something previously, the historical tax rates, and I think it was like up to 70%, 80%, the federal tax was, at one point, which seems pretty high. But we're in interesting times. You know, you see Facebook, they're going to have their own cryptocurrency coming soon, and how that can affect the world.

You see so many different changes. But I'm all for improvement. You know, we can find ways to stop abusing the Earth with pollution, and overeating, and obesity, and diseases, and cancer. And if you have to take a chunk of my wealth, I'm all for it. You know, like I say, I'm fortunate and blessed. And I use-- I don't even spend the money. I don't really enjoy the money. So if it could go to something that helps a great cause, or causes, to make us a better world, then I'm for it.

ANDY SERWER: How do you choose, Andre, to focus your time? I mean, you've got everything from nonprofits, to your summit, to golf games, never mind staying in shape for the coming season. How do you allocate your precious time?

ANDRE IGUODALA: It's a battle, a good battle. Well, not with the wife. But because it's all a balance. you know-- you know, I've got three kids and I want to make sure that I'm passing on the knowledge that I've experienced and learned throughout life and making sure they're on the right track. But it's all about just trying to manage your time and try not to waste time. You know, social media can be used for good. But at the same time, it can be used, you know, it wastes a lot of time.

So you have to be mindful. And you talk about being mindful, that's yoga and that's meditation. So being time to sit back, being present, and just enjoying everything. So I got a great team from publicist, to business partners, to agents and just try to surrounded by people who can enhance every part of my life. And I'm in tune with what's going on. Getting all the information and in different sectors that I'd like to be kept up to date on. And we just try to be better each day.

ANDY SERWER: You mentioned Facebook and social media, are these tech companies too big? Do they need to be broken up, do you think?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, that's a good question I've been reading about a lot lately. You know, you talk about the Department of Justice, and then you talk about the Federal Trade Commission, and they're coming down on Google, coming down on Apple, coming out on Facebook, and are they too powerful. And if you try to limit them, then you can limit innovation. And that's how these companies came up and took their part. You know, there was a ruling on Microsoft. And Microsoft says that's the reason why they've been able-- they haven't been able to grow as well as they would like to have grown, or some could say it was the company.

So there is a lot of middle ground there. You know, there's the app store with Apple and they take 30% of everything, and what's the proper way to go and rule correctly on that. And it all went back to the Brick v. Illinois ruling that happened a long time ago. So I don't think they're too-- they are big companies, I don't think they're too big but you don't want to limit innovation. I think that's the key.

You know, when you limit innovation, you strip people of their creativity and you kind of dumb down what their brain wants to really do. So there's always middle ground. But at the same time, these companies have a responsibility to protect their consumers. I think Apple's done a great job of pushing privacy, but you know, Facebook has to be careful with their data and what they're doing with it and not exploiting it.

ANDY SERWER: You are well versed in this stuff, I've got to tell you.

ANDRE IGUODALA: I try. I read a lot.

ANDY SERWER: Paying college players, you were critical, say, of the University of Arizona making money off of jerseys. No name on them but the number. Should college players be paid?

ANDRE IGUODALA: I feel like college players should be compensated. And with all the technology we have, algorithms can be put in place on the amount of wealth that a player brings to a university. And the NCAA is a business. And I think it says, it's a nonprofit, correct? The NCAA say they're nonprofit. But you know, when you have execs and people running things that are millionaires, you know, that doesn't sound as nonprofit. It's actually a business, you know. You have billion dollar TV deals. You know, you have marketing deals. You have merchandise.

All those things come into play and the players are the foundation of all that. You know, without the players, you aren't able to do any of these things. So whether-- whether it be setting up accounts for players to have when they're done playing, you know, because they're still 18, 19, 20-year-olds that, you know, with that amount of money can play a large effect on who they become as a person and how they abuse that money because they're not ready for it.

But if you can put different things in place where they can profit off their likeness which, any human being should be able to do. You know, you have 10, 11-year-olds that have millions of followers on YouTube making millions, you know, this is similar. So there are ways that athletes can be compensated properly by the NCAA.

ANDY SERWER: Let's do a lightning round. What changes would you recommend to someone who's struggling with their life and career, in terms of challenges?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Challenges, they should embrace challenges. Some have say-- some have said that, you know, the bigger the game, the better I play. I just try to put my mind in stressful situations and just look at it as a battle. And you know, battles make for perseverance. Battles make for you overcoming fears. And you have more success the harder the battle is or you feel better when you get out of that battle and now you're looking for the next challenge.

So for me, it's just embracing it all, being present, being mindful of what's going on and understanding, you know, our journeys are our journeys. And obstacles are put in front of us to make us better on the other side.

ANDY SERWER: What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Realizing that I was capable of doing what I'm doing right now, you know, coming from where I've come from. You know, I've had teachers tell me that, you know, you're not going to succeed in life, you're going to be a failure. You know, you're not going to make it to college. You're not going to make it to the NBA.

And I didn't always know that I was this good but each step of the way, I was able to surround myself with the right people to maximize, you know, my talent. And then I had to make myself aware that I was actually good enough to be in the position that I am right now. So for me, it was confidence.

ANDY SERWER: Who inspired you the most? And what kind of person should others look for to be inspired from?

ANDRE IGUODALA: I think you should be inspired by people that make a difference or have a presence about themselves. My grandmother had a presence, in terms of people always gravitating towards her. She was a foster parent. She adopted kids. So it was always 15, 20 people around. And I grew up around my grandmother.

So there was always a lot of people around and for her to navigate through so many lives and make a difference through so many people. And without her, there were to be-- every one of those individuals will be lost in life or they wouldn't have had a chance. You know, there is no telling what would happened to them had they not felt the benefits of my grandmother. And it went through my mother and she instilled it in me, as well.

So my grandmother was somebody I looked up to in terms of, you know, when everyone had an issue, like they gravitated towards her. And how she was able to navigate so many lives and so many walks of life throughout, you know, my childhood. And I was able to kind of see that from-- from a distance.

ANDY SERWER: Andre, this show is called the "Influencers," so I want to ask you, how you see using your influence on the world?

ANDRE IGUODALA: Well, you look at social media. And I always say, you have to be careful with social media, especially when you can waste a lot of time there, but you can also use it for good, in terms of being an influencer and understanding what it means. And you want to be influencer for good. So whatever message that I'm giving, there is intent with it.

I want it to be impactful and not last, you know, a day or two but you know, have a generational type impact, whether it be talking about mental health, talking about how to overcome challenges doing yoga. You know, the way I eat. Being a 35-year-old athlete playing 15 plus years and it's not-- you don't just apply that to athletics, you can apply it to any business that you go into.

And just being present in time. And also, it's not about you. And how, when you realize it's not just about you and the impact you have with people that you encounter every single day, it has a longer lasting effect than just making something about yourself.

ANDY SERWER: All right. Andre Iguodala, thank you so much for joining us today.

ANDRE IGUODALA: Thank you.

ANDY SERWER: I'm Andy Serwer, you've been watching "Influencers." We'll see you next time.