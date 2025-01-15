Inflation rate dipped to 2.5% in December

The rate of inflation unexpectedly fell slightly to 2.5% in December in a surprise boost to embattled Rachel Reeves, official figures reveal today.
That was a slight drop from 2.6% in November and below City forecasts of 2.6% once again.
The welcome dip will ease some pressure on the Chancellor after a week of turmoil in the financial markets and could pave the way to another interest rate cut next month. The pound fell slightly by around 0.2% to around $1.22 on the news.
However, it means the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) - the main measure of inflation - remains stubbornly above the Bank of England’s target of 2%.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said a fall in hotel room rates and smaller increases in duty on tobacco were two of the biggest factors behind the easing in the inflation rate.
Food prices rose by 2% unchanged from November. Food inflation peaked at 19.2% in March 2023.
The inflation data comes ahead of the latest figures on GDP growth for the month of November, which are published by the ONS tomorrow. These are expected to show that the economy grew by around 0.2%.
City forecasters now expect another rate cut from the Bank of England next month bringing the cost of borrowing down to 4.5%. Two closely watched indicators, core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, and services inflation came in well below expectations at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively.
The Chancellor said: “There is still work to be done to help families across the country with the cost of living. That’s why the Government has taken action to protect working people’s payslips from higher taxes, frozen fuel duty and boosted the national minimum wage.”
However, there are fears that inflation could start to rise again in the Spring as rising energy costs and the knock on effect of higher employer National Insurance bills starts to feed through to prices.
Joe Nellis, economic adviser to accountancy firm MHA said: The small drop in year-on-year inflation to 2.5% in December is a welcome dip, but inflation remains an issue dogging the UK economy.
“In light of the recent backlash from the financial markets against the UK, it is important to note that alongside international and domestic political uncertainty, as well as a sluggish UK economy, sticky inflation is currently contributing to an increase in UK bond yields - and hence up the cost of government borrowing.
As inflation erodes the real value of government debt, the price of borrowing - bond yields - increases to cover this.
“With this, the threat of the UK falling into a debt spiral looms large. The interest that the Government must pay on its loans could accumulate to such a level that it must borrow even more, instigating a vicious cycle of debt where increased borrowing costs and greater borrowing become mutually reinforcing.”
Jonny Black, chief commercial and strategy officer at abrdn adviser, said: "This will be welcome news, but it doesn’t mean inflation won’t be something to watch in 2025. “A volatile economic landscape is making it hard to say for sure where inflation is going to go next, but the Bank of England’s own forecast suggests that it could stay stubbornly above the 2% target for 2025-26. “
Nick Saunders, CEO of stock trading platform Webull UK, said: “A failure to get inflation down to 2% is going to make it very hard for the bank to cut interest rates in the medium term, especially given the backdrop of a rising UK bond yields.
“A depressed pound will add to inflationary pressure, particularly in energy prices, so it’s no surprise that the market is no longer expecting a sequence of rate cuts in 2025. It’s going to be a tough start to the year, although a small drop to 2.5% will give the Chancellor some breathing space.”
Suren Thiru, ICAEW Economics Director, responded to the UK inflation figures for December 2024, released by the Office for National Statistics today (Wednesday 15 January 2025) and said: “While this surprise decline provides some timely respite amid the financial markets turmoil, with the headline rate still decisively above the Bank of England’s 2% target and domestic and international inflation headwinds growing, any relief may be short lived.
“Despite December’s unexpected decline, the near-term outlook for UK inflation remains ominous with higher energy bills likely to push the headline rate above 3% over the coming months, aided by April’s expected rise on Ofgem’s energy price cap.
“Inflation could drift gradually lower in the second half of 2025, if the likely downward pressure on prices from slowing wage growth and a weakening labour market is not derailed by higher, more volatile global prices.
“While these figures make a February interest rate cut more likely, concerns over the current market turbulence and heightened global inflation risks mean the decision of whether to loosen policy next month is not quite nailed on yet.”