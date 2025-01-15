Inflation rate dipped to 2.5% in December

TS BREAKING.jpg (TS BREAKING.jpg)

The rate of inflation unexpectedly fell slightly to 2.5% in December in a surprise boost to embattled Rachel Reeves, official figures reveal today.

That was a slight drop from 2.6% in November and below City forecasts of 2.6% once again.

The welcome dip will ease some pressure on the Chancellor after a week of turmoil in the financial markets and could pave the way to another interest rate cut next month. The pound fell slightly by around 0.2% to around $1.22 on the news.

However, it means the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) - the main measure of inflation - remains stubbornly above the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said a fall in hotel room rates and smaller increases in duty on tobacco were two of the biggest factors behind the easing in the inflation rate.

Food prices rose by 2% unchanged from November. Food inflation peaked at 19.2% in March 2023.

The inflation data comes ahead of the latest figures on GDP growth for the month of November, which are published by the ONS tomorrow. These are expected to show that the economy grew by around 0.2%.

City forecasters now expect another rate cut from the Bank of England next month bringing the cost of borrowing down to 4.5%. Two closely watched indicators, core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, and services inflation came in well below expectations at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively.

The Chancellor said: “There is still work to be done to help families across the country with the cost of living. That’s why the Government has taken action to protect working people’s payslips from higher taxes, frozen fuel duty and boosted the national minimum wage.”

However, there are fears that inflation could start to rise again in the Spring as rising energy costs and the knock on effect of higher employer National Insurance bills starts to feed through to prices.

Joe Nellis, economic adviser to accountancy firm MHA said: The small drop in year-on-year inflation to 2.5% in December is a welcome dip, but inflation remains an issue dogging the UK economy.

“In light of the recent backlash from the financial markets against the UK, it is important to note that alongside international and domestic political uncertainty, as well as a sluggish UK economy, sticky inflation is currently contributing to an increase in UK bond yields - and hence up the cost of government borrowing.

As inflation erodes the real value of government debt, the price of borrowing - bond yields - increases to cover this.

“With this, the threat of the UK falling into a debt spiral looms large. The interest that the Government must pay on its loans could accumulate to such a level that it must borrow even more, instigating a vicious cycle of debt where increased borrowing costs and greater borrowing become mutually reinforcing.”

Story Continues