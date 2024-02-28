Inflation remains flat at 3.4% in January, fuelling hopes of RBA interest rate cut

Shoppers in Sydney. Inflation has … Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images for Westfield

Inflation remained flat in January at a two-year low, stoking hopes the Reserve Bank may bring forward interest rate cuts.

The consumer price index in January was 3.4%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Economists predicted CPI would increase to 3.6% from December’s 3.4%.

Monthly CPI figures can be more volatile than quarterly ones because the ABS surveys only part of the basket of goods and services. Still, they provide a snapshot of inflationary pressures in the economy.

The Reserve Bank wants to be sure inflation remains on course to return to within its target range of 2%-3% by next year and to about 2.5% by 2026. It raised its cash rate 13 times between May 2022 and November 2023 to a 12-year high of 4.35%.

It noted in the minutes from its February board meeting that goods price inflation “had declined more than expected”. However, services inflation “remained high and was still expected to decline only gradually”.

Prior to the CPI release investors estimated the chance of a cut in the RBA’s key interest rate was about 5% when the board next meets on 18-19 March, according to the ASX’s rates tracker. After a review of the central bank’s operations released last year, the RBA board will now only meeting eight times a year instead of 11.

