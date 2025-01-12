Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.35

Infineon Technologies AG's (ETR:IFX) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.35 per share on 25th of February. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.1%.

Infineon Technologies' Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Infineon Technologies was paying a whopping 745% as a dividend, but this only made up 26% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 67.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

XTRA:IFX Historic Dividend January 12th 2025

Infineon Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from €0.12 total annually to €0.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Infineon Technologies has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Infineon Technologies' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Infineon Technologies that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

