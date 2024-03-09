INFICON Holding (VTX:IFCN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

INFICON Holding AG (VTX:IFCN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of April to $20.00. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

INFICON Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by INFICON Holding's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

INFICON Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $16.34 total annually to $19.11. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that INFICON Holding has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

INFICON Holding Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 7 analysts we track are forecasting for INFICON Holding for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is INFICON Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

