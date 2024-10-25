GuruFocus.com

IndusInd Bank Ltd (BOM:532187) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

  • Retail Deposit Growth: 4% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year growth.

  • Loan Growth: 3% quarter-on-quarter and 13% year-on-year growth.

  • Net Interest Income: INR 5,347 crore, 5% growth.

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.08%, down from 4.25% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Gross NPA: 2.11%.

  • Net NPA: 0.64%.

  • Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR): 70%.

  • Vehicle Finance Loan Growth: 10% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Microfinance Disbursements: INR 7,050 crore in Q2.

  • Contingent Provision Buffer: Increased from INR 1,000 crore to INR 1,525 crore.

  • Capital Adequacy Ratio: CET1 at 15.21% and Total Capital at 16.51%.

  • Profit After Tax: INR 1,331 crore, 1% decline quarter-on-quarter.

  • Home Loan Growth: 28% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Merchant Loan Book: INR 5,790 crore, 18% year-on-year growth.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • IndusInd Bank Ltd (BOM:532187) reported a healthy retail deposit growth with a 16% year-on-year increase, indicating strong customer trust and deposit mobilization.

  • The bank's vehicle finance segment outperformed industry volumes, showing a 10% year-on-year growth, which highlights its competitive edge in this sector.

  • Digital banking initiatives are gaining traction, with over 1.4 million accounts opened and significant transaction volumes, reflecting successful digital transformation efforts.

  • The corporate banking segment showed robust growth, particularly in mid and small corporates, with a 16% year-on-year increase, demonstrating effective corporate client engagement.

  • The bank maintained a strong liquidity position with an average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 118%, ensuring financial stability and resilience.

Negative Points

  • The microfinance segment faced challenges with subdued growth and increased stress, leading to higher slippages and credit costs.

  • Net interest margin declined to 4.08% from 4.25% quarter-on-quarter, impacted by lower loan yields and a cautious stance on unsecured lending.

  • The bank's cautious approach in certain segments, such as microfinance and credit cards, resulted in slower loan growth, affecting overall profitability.

  • Contingent provisions were increased as a precautionary measure, impacting short-term earnings and reflecting concerns over potential credit risks.

  • Fee income growth was weaker than expected, affected by lower treasury fees and regulatory changes impacting credit card fees.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the significant rundown in the MFI book and the SMA 01 to pull particularly for the MFI? A: Our disbursements were at 8,500 crore in Q1 and 7,050 crore in Q2, against an average rate of 12,000 to 13,000 crore. This led to a rundown in the book as payments are coming in. The 30 to 90 DPD is currently at 4%.

