IndusInd Bank Ltd (BOM:532187) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Retail Deposit Growth: 4% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year growth.

Loan Growth: 3% quarter-on-quarter and 13% year-on-year growth.

Net Interest Income: INR 5,347 crore, 5% growth.

Net Interest Margin: 4.08%, down from 4.25% quarter-on-quarter.

Gross NPA: 2.11%.

Net NPA: 0.64%.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR): 70%.

Vehicle Finance Loan Growth: 10% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Microfinance Disbursements: INR 7,050 crore in Q2.

Contingent Provision Buffer: Increased from INR 1,000 crore to INR 1,525 crore.

Capital Adequacy Ratio: CET1 at 15.21% and Total Capital at 16.51%.

Profit After Tax: INR 1,331 crore, 1% decline quarter-on-quarter.

Home Loan Growth: 28% quarter-on-quarter.

Merchant Loan Book: INR 5,790 crore, 18% year-on-year growth.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

IndusInd Bank Ltd (BOM:532187) reported a healthy retail deposit growth with a 16% year-on-year increase, indicating strong customer trust and deposit mobilization.

The bank's vehicle finance segment outperformed industry volumes, showing a 10% year-on-year growth, which highlights its competitive edge in this sector.

Digital banking initiatives are gaining traction, with over 1.4 million accounts opened and significant transaction volumes, reflecting successful digital transformation efforts.

The corporate banking segment showed robust growth, particularly in mid and small corporates, with a 16% year-on-year increase, demonstrating effective corporate client engagement.

The bank maintained a strong liquidity position with an average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 118%, ensuring financial stability and resilience.

Negative Points

The microfinance segment faced challenges with subdued growth and increased stress, leading to higher slippages and credit costs.

Net interest margin declined to 4.08% from 4.25% quarter-on-quarter, impacted by lower loan yields and a cautious stance on unsecured lending.

The bank's cautious approach in certain segments, such as microfinance and credit cards, resulted in slower loan growth, affecting overall profitability.

Contingent provisions were increased as a precautionary measure, impacting short-term earnings and reflecting concerns over potential credit risks.

Fee income growth was weaker than expected, affected by lower treasury fees and regulatory changes impacting credit card fees.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the significant rundown in the MFI book and the SMA 01 to pull particularly for the MFI? A: Our disbursements were at 8,500 crore in Q1 and 7,050 crore in Q2, against an average rate of 12,000 to 13,000 crore. This led to a rundown in the book as payments are coming in. The 30 to 90 DPD is currently at 4%.

