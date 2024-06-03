Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Indus Gas (LON:INDI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Indus Gas, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Indus Gas has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Indus Gas has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Indus Gas' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Indus Gas Tell Us?

In terms of Indus Gas' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.0% from 5.9% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Indus Gas in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 94% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Indus Gas (at least 3 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

