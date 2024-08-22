Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.81%

Investing.com – Indonesia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Infrastructure, Financials and Agriculture sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Jakarta, the IDX Composite Index fell 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the IDX Composite Index were Super Energy Tbk PT (JK:SURE), which rose 1,570.97% or 2,435.00 points to trade at 2,590.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Jaya Sukses Makmur Sentosa Tbk PT (JK:RISE) added 507.36% or 827.00 points to end at 990.00 and Asuransi Multi Artha Guna Tbk PT (JK:AMAG) was up 265.71% or 279.00 points to 384.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Equity Development Investment (JK:GSMF), which fell 99.40% or 8,449.00 points to trade at 51.00 at the close. Indo Acidatama Tbk (JK:SRSN) declined 98.46% or 3,446.00 points to end at 54.00 and Surya Toto Indonesia Tbk (JK:TOTO) was down 98.46% or 14,080.00 points to 220.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Jakarta Stock Exchange by 458 to 224 and 142 ended unchanged.

Shares in Super Energy Tbk PT (JK:SURE) rose to 3-years highs; rising 1,570.97% or 2,435.00 to 2,590.00. Shares in Asuransi Multi Artha Guna Tbk PT (JK:AMAG) rose to 52-week highs; rising 265.71% or 279.00 to 384.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.17% or 0.12 to $71.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.01% or 0.01 to hit $76.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 7.35 to trade at $2,540.15 a troy ounce.

USD/IDR was up 1.02% to 15,656.75, while AUD/IDR rose 1.11% to 10,569.01.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 101.07.

