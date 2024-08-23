Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.77%

Investing.com – Indonesia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials, Infrastructure and Agriculture sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Jakarta, the IDX Composite Index rose 0.77%.

The best performers of the session on the IDX Composite Index were Indoritel Makmur Internasional (JK:DNET), which rose 1,940.00% or 4,850.00 points to trade at 5,100.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk PT (JK:BMRI) added 0.35% or 25.00 points to end at 7,075.00 and Jaya Sukses Makmur Sentosa Tbk PT (JK:RISE) was up 507.36% or 827.00 points to 990.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (JK:MPPA), which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to trade at 51.00 at the close. Slj Global Tbk (JK:SULI) declined 98.87% or 8,898.00 points to end at 102.00 and Eratex Djaja Tbk (JK:ERTX) was down 0.79% or 1.00 points to 125.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Jakarta Stock Exchange by 414 to 236 and 178 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.59% or 0.43 to $73.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.60% or 0.46 to hit $77.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.61% or 15.30 to trade at $2,532.00 a troy ounce.

USD/IDR was down 0.92% to 15,590.45, while AUD/IDR fell 0.70% to 10,477.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 101.29.

Related Articles

Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.77%

Alibaba gets nod for Hong Kong listing upgrade - Reuters

CVC, DSV submit final bids around $15.6bln for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say