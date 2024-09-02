Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.37%

Investing.com – Indonesia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Infrastructure, Financials and Agriculture sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Jakarta, the IDX Composite Index gained 0.37% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the IDX Composite Index were DCI Indonesia Tbk PT (JK:DCII), which rose 9,423.81% or 39,580.00 points to trade at 40,000.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Indoritel Makmur Internasional (JK:DNET) added 1,980.00% or 4,950.00 points to end at 5,200.00 and Bank Net Indonesia Syariah Tbk PT (JK:BANK) was up 754.37% or 777.00 points to 880.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Slj Global Tbk (JK:SULI), which fell 98.87% or 8,898.00 points to trade at 102.00 at the close. Citatah Tbk (JK:CTTH) declined 98.86% or 2,348.00 points to end at 27.00 and Primarindo Asia Infrastructure Tbk PT (JK:BIMA) was up 1.19% or 1.00 points to 85.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Jakarta Stock Exchange by 383 to 312 and 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in Indoritel Makmur Internasional (JK:DNET) rose to all time highs; rising 1,980.00% or 4,950.00 to 5,200.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.08% or 0.06 to $73.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.05% or 0.04 to hit $76.97 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 4.70 to trade at $2,532.30 a troy ounce.

USD/IDR was up 0.04% to 15,538.30, while AUD/IDR rose 0.33% to 10,541.32.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 101.56.

