How Indonesia is going its own way on Beijing, Brics and the South China Sea

In just one week, two encounters in different parts of the world showed the balance Indonesia is trying to strike between its strategic and economic interests.

In the Russian city of Kazan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono was doing the diplomatic rounds to promote Jakarta's bid to become a full member of Brics, a China-backed bloc of emerging economies.

Thousands of kilometres away in the South China Sea, Indonesian patrol ships were driving away Chinese coastguard vessels in waters where the countries have overlapping maritime claims.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will perform that balancing act again later this month when he visits Beijing on a multistop trip to raise Jakarta's international standing.

Observers say there are good reasons for both China and Indonesia to compartmentalise different issues in the relationship.

The main source of friction is the oil and gas-rich Natuna Islands off northern Borneo.

The two countries do not have a formal territorial dispute but China's sweeping nine-dash line claim to the South China cuts into Indonesia's exclusive economic zones near the islands, and Chinese vessels regularly intrude into what Indonesia designates as the North Natuna Sea.

Late last month, Indonesia's coastguard said it escorted out for the third time in a week a Chinese counterpart vessel that "disrupted" oil and gas exploration activity in the waters. The Chinese foreign ministry said its coastguard was on patrol in waters under China's jurisdiction.

At the same time, Jakarta is eyeing the opportunities that Brics membership could bring. Brics - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - accounts for a quarter of the global economy.

Indonesia is the world's fourth-largest country by population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University's public policy and global affairs programme, said joining Brics offered Indonesia both economic and strategic possibilities.

"This fits into Indonesia's economic and development growth which is to focus on eliminating poverty and attracting investments and technology transfers," Loh said.

"What is more, Indonesia has also made a bigger play in touting itself as a leader, if not one of the key leaders, of the Global South. And Brics is precisely one such platform to pursue Indonesia's 'free and active' foreign policy."

