How Indonesia is going its own way on Beijing, Brics and the South China Sea

In just one week, two encounters in different parts of the world showed the balance Indonesia is trying to strike between its strategic and economic interests.
In the Russian city of Kazan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono was doing the diplomatic rounds to promote Jakarta's bid to become a full member of Brics, a China-backed bloc of emerging economies.
Thousands of kilometres away in the South China Sea, Indonesian patrol ships were driving away Chinese coastguard vessels in waters where the countries have overlapping maritime claims.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will perform that balancing act again later this month when he visits Beijing on a multistop trip to raise Jakarta's international standing.
Observers say there are good reasons for both China and Indonesia to compartmentalise different issues in the relationship.
The main source of friction is the oil and gas-rich Natuna Islands off northern Borneo.
The two countries do not have a formal territorial dispute but China's sweeping nine-dash line claim to the South China cuts into Indonesia's exclusive economic zones near the islands, and Chinese vessels regularly intrude into what Indonesia designates as the North Natuna Sea.
Late last month, Indonesia's coastguard said it escorted out for the third time in a week a Chinese counterpart vessel that "disrupted" oil and gas exploration activity in the waters. The Chinese foreign ministry said its coastguard was on patrol in waters under China's jurisdiction.
At the same time, Jakarta is eyeing the opportunities that Brics membership could bring. Brics - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - accounts for a quarter of the global economy.
Indonesia is the world's fourth-largest country by population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia.
Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University's public policy and global affairs programme, said joining Brics offered Indonesia both economic and strategic possibilities.
"This fits into Indonesia's economic and development growth which is to focus on eliminating poverty and attracting investments and technology transfers," Loh said.
"What is more, Indonesia has also made a bigger play in touting itself as a leader, if not one of the key leaders, of the Global South. And Brics is precisely one such platform to pursue Indonesia's 'free and active' foreign policy."
Shafiah Muhibat, deputy executive director for research at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies Indonesia, said one issue in its ties with China was unlikely to affect the other.
"Indonesia has been trying to put its relationship with China into different compartments - political security relations and economic relations, maintaining these two parallels and not to let them impact each other," she said.
"So whatever happens in our political security relations should not impact negatively on our economic relations."
Yohanes Sulaiman, associate professor in International Relations at Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani in west Java, agreed, saying Indonesian authorities were testing the waters with the Chinese vessels in the Natunas.
"Considering Prabowo is building his reputation based on being strong and willing to defend Indonesia, I suspect the feeling in the navy and coastguard is to see how far they can push and set this as a precedent," he said.
Previous Indonesian leaders, such as Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo, steered clear of direct confrontations with China and downplayed bilateral disputes, he added.
Keeping a lid on those confrontations and bringing Indonesia closer into the Brics fold would also work in favour of China and the other members of Brics, which the West has seen as a threat, according to Radityo Dharmaputra, an international relations lecturer at the University of Airlangga in Surabaya.
"For Brics, again, it will be a good idea to have a wider membership, including Southeast Asia, where independence and neutrality have been the norms for many years," he said.
That wider membership dovetailed with the ambitions of sanctions-hit Russia to boost its own influence on the world stage, said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China.
"Russia relies more heavily on Brics and other international organisations that do not include the US to counter Western sanctions, and the membership expansion will also boost China's global influence. Therefore, Indonesia's bid for membership aligns with the interests of both Russia and China," Wang said.
But Jakarta's pursuit of Brics membership should not be seen as an alignment with a specific group, particularly with Prabowo skipping the Kazan gathering.
Sulaiman said Indonesia was not gravitating towards China even though it might look so, and Prabowo's absence was a clear indication that Jakarta did not want a commitment that would come at the cost of its relationships with Western partners.
"Indonesia is not going to choose a side any time soon, not only due to its non-alignment principle but the fact that in choosing a side, the fear is that we may be dragged into conflicts that we don't want," he said.
Jakarta's bid to join Brics is one of Prabowo's first major initiatives under his "good neighbour" foreign policy. According to the Indonesian president, "a thousand friends are too few, one enemy is too many".
Radityo said Prabowo was using Brics as a platform to pursue a global power position for Jakarta.
"This is Prabowo's way of stamping his authority and views of high-profile diplomacy and wanting to be seen together with major leaders. In that case, Brics is a perfect forum," he said.
"But Jakarta still wants to reassure other countries - mostly Western - that it is not against them," he said.
To that end, his trip this month will also include stops in the United States, Peru, Brazil and Britain, Indonesian newspaper Kompas reported.
Yeremia Lalisang, an international relations lecturer at the University of Indonesia, noted that Indonesia might be waiting for "a better proposal" from Washington, indicating that the Brics membership bid might be a hint to the West.
"I do not believe that Indonesia will join Brics that fast. I think Prabowo still wants to wait for his visit to the United States to see whether the United States can offer him a better proposal.
"Indonesia always wants to be friends with everyone in the room. If the negotiations process [of Brics] is going smoothly, then we [can see] the next move for Indonesia to strengthen its partnership with the United States as well."
