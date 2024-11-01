individual investors who own 55% along with institutions invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Sangamo Therapeutics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 40% ownership

Institutions own 36% of Sangamo Therapeutics

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 13% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 36% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sangamo Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sangamo Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sangamo Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sangamo Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 6.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Wasatch Advisors LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.6% of shares outstanding. Armistice Capital LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

Story Continues