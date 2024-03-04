Individual investors own 20% of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) shares but private companies control 52% of the company

Key Insights

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Zuivelcoöperatie Frieslandcampina U.A.)

16% of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 52% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 20% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Zuivelcoöperatie Frieslandcampina U.A., with ownership of 51%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.5% and 7.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.5b, and insiders have RM46m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 52%, of the Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

