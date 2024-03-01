Individual investors invested in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) up 287% last week, insiders too were rewarded

Key Insights

Vivani Medical's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 43% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 287% price gain, insiders also received a 35% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vivani Medical.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vivani Medical?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Vivani Medical already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vivani Medical's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vivani Medical. The company's largest shareholder is Gregg Williams, with ownership of 26%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.9% and 7.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Adam Mendelsohn, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Vivani Medical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Vivani Medical, Inc.. Insiders have a US$67m stake in this US$191m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in Vivani Medical. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 9.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

