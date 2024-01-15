Individual investors who hold 54% of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) gained 5.2%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

CAR Group's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

41% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 54% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 5.2% price gain, institutions also received a 38% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CAR Group.

ASX:CAR Ownership Breakdown January 15th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CAR Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CAR Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CAR Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:CAR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CAR Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Bangarra Group with 5.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.1% and 5.0% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of CAR Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in CAR Group Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around AU$486m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of CAR Group. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CAR Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CAR Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

