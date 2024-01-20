Individual investors account for 58% of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:MUX) ownership, while insiders account for 25%

Key Insights

Mutares SE KGaA's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 42% ownership

25% of Mutares SE KGaA is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:MUX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 25% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mutares SE KGaA.

XTRA:MUX Ownership Breakdown January 20th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mutares SE KGaA?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mutares SE KGaA. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mutares SE KGaA's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:MUX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mutares SE KGaA. The company's CEO Robin Laik is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mutares SE KGaA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. It has a market capitalization of just €692m, and insiders have €174m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Mutares SE KGaA, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

