Individual investors account for 49% of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBMT) ownership, while institutions account for 38%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Eagle Bancorp Montana indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

44% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 49% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 38% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Check out our latest analysis for Eagle Bancorp Montana

NasdaqGM:EBMT Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp Montana?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Eagle Bancorp Montana's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:EBMT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2024

It would appear that 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Fourthstone LLC, with ownership of 6.6%. With 4.8% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Manulife Asset Management are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Story Continues