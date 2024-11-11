Indigo Paints Ltd (BOM:543258) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Sustained Growth Amidst Market ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Indigo Paints Ltd (BOM:543258) reported its sixth consecutive quarter of industry-leading growth with a top-line increase of 7.4% for Q2 FY25.

The company maintained a strong gross margin of 44.1%, which is higher than many competitors in the industry.

Indigo Paints Ltd (BOM:543258) has successfully expanded its network, with 18,718 active dealers and 10,555 tinting machines as of September 30, 2024.

The company's subsidiary, Apple Chemi, registered a robust growth of 27.7% in Q2 FY25.

Indigo Paints Ltd (BOM:543258) is actively engaging in sustainability initiatives, including the use of electric vehicles for product delivery and the installation of rooftop solar panels at its Cochin factory.

Negative Points

The company's EBITA margin decreased slightly from 15.2% to 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAT decreased by 7.7% to INR 24.1 crores, primarily due to high depreciation from the new plant in Tamil Nadu.

The gross margin was slightly lower than the previous year due to industry-wide price cuts in the last fiscal year.

Indigo Paints Ltd (BOM:543258) faced a challenging demand environment in August and September, which impacted overall growth.

The company's expansion into tier-one cities is still in progress, with significant room for growth in metro areas where competition is intense.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has Indigo Paints experienced negative gross margins in the putty segment, similar to other companies in the industry? A: Mr. Hean Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director, stated that Indigo Paints has not experienced negative gross margins in the putty segment. The company manufactures its putty in-house, which helps maintain positive margins despite industry trends. Indigo Paints has not lowered its prices and maintains quality, which has helped sustain profitability in this segment.

Q: How is Indigo Paints progressing with its initiative to increase sales in tier one and tier two cities? A: Mr. Hean Jalan explained that the initiative has been ongoing for about two years and has shown good progress. The sales force has overcome initial hesitations about larger cities, and the percentage of sales and tinting machines in tier one cities is increasing. The company is now as focused on larger cities as it was on smaller towns.

Q: What is the impact of recent price cuts and hikes on Indigo Paints' gross margins? A: Mr. Hean Jalan noted that price cuts in Q3 and Q4 of the last fiscal year amounted to about 4.5% to 5%, while recent price hikes were only about 1.5%. This has resulted in a 3% to 3.5% pricing deficit. Although raw material prices have been stable, they are higher than a year ago, contributing to the contraction in gross margins.

