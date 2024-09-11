Indigenous group asks US Supreme Court to block Rio Tinto's Arizona copper project

Members of the Native American group Apache Stronghold gather outside the court in Washington

(Reuters) - A Native American group on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block Rio Tinto and BHP from gaining access to Arizona land needed to build a massive copper mine, a last-ditch legal effort in a long-running case that pits religious and cultural rights against the energy transition.

Apache Stronghold, a nonprofit group comprised of the San Carlos Apache tribe and conservationists, filed an appeal seeking to overturn a March ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowing the federal government to swap acreage with the mining companies for their Resolution Copper project.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)