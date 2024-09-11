Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,131.57
    +128.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,517.79
    +22.27 (+0.41%)
     

  • DOW

    40,630.93
    -106.03 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7366
    +0.0018 (+0.24%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    67.44
    +1.69 (+2.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,662.59
    +407.77 (+0.52%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    -0.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,543.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,095.07
    -2.37 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    +0.0220 (+0.60%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,268.38
    +242.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.44
    -0.64 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,193.94
    -12.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,619.77
    -539.39 (-1.49%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6682
    +0.0017 (+0.26%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PARE LOSSES AS U.S. CPI PRINT SEALS RATE-CUT BETS

Traders are now favouring a smaller cut from the Fed at its meeting next week

Indigenous group asks US Supreme Court to block Rio Tinto's Arizona copper project

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A Native American group on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block Rio Tinto and BHP from gaining access to Arizona land needed to build a massive copper mine, a last-ditch legal effort in a long-running case that pits religious and cultural rights against the energy transition.

Apache Stronghold, a nonprofit group comprised of the San Carlos Apache tribe and conservationists, filed an appeal seeking to overturn a March ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowing the federal government to swap acreage with the mining companies for their Resolution Copper project.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)