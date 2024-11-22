Adani Group funding in focus after US indictment against founder

By Scott Murdoch and Tom Westbrook

(Reuters) -Gautam Adani's Indian conglomerate could face a funding squeeze after a U.S. arrest warrant for its billionaire founder over an alleged $265 million bribery scheme, credit analysts said, with some banks considering halting fresh credit to the group.

Bonds issued by the Adani Group dropped sharply for a second day on Friday, although some of its shares stabilised after steep losses the previous day following news of the warrant.

Some global banks are considering temporarily halting fresh credit to the Adani Group but maintaining existing loans after the U.S. indictment, sources told Reuters.

Senior executives at two of Adani's global lenders said that they have had multiple calls within their respective banks to discuss exposure to the group and what the impact of the indictment would be on its financial position.

Research firm CreditSights highlighted refinancing for the conglomerate's green energy business, which is at the centre of the allegations, as its biggest near-term concern.

Ratings agency S&P also warned in a statement that the group will need regular access to equity and debt markets given its large growth plans, but it might find fewer takers.

"We believe domestic, as well as some international banks and bond market investors, look at Adani entities as a group, and could set group limits on their exposure," it said.

U.S. prosecutors have charged Adani and seven other people with agreeing to pay bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts that could yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years as well as to develop India's largest solar power project.

Adani Group has said the accusations as well as those levelled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a parallel civil case are "baseless and denied" and that it will seek "all possible legal recourse".

Some analysts said the fallout was unlikely to be limited to the Adani group of companies.

"India's renewable energy sector, a critical pillar for global climate goals, may face reduced international investment as a result of this controversy," said Nimish Maheshwari, an independent analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

"Investors may demand greater transparency and due diligence, slowing down the pace of project financing."

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's market regulator, is making preliminary checks to see if disclosures made by Adani entities were inadequate and if they breached local market regulations, a SEBI official told Reuters.

