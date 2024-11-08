GuruFocus.com

Indian Hotels Co Ltd (BOM:500850) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

  • Enterprise Revenue: Crossed INR3,000 crores for Q2 and INR6,000 crores for H1.

  • Consolidated Revenue Growth: 28% increase in Q2.

  • EBITDA: INR565 crores with a margin of 29.9% in Q2.

  • Profit After Tax (PAT): INR555 crores, including an exceptional gain of INR307 crores; excluding this, PAT grew 48% to INR247 crores.

  • Standalone Revenue Growth: 19% increase to INR1,125 crores in Q2.

  • Standalone PAT Growth: 62% increase to INR254 crores, with a PAT margin of 22.6%.

  • RevPAR Growth: Double-digit growth across all brands, with Taj brand achieving 13% growth.

  • Hotels Signed and Opened: 42 hotels signed and 14 hotels opened from April to October 2024.

  • Management Fees: Reached INR100 crores in Q2, a 15% increase year-over-year.

  • New Businesses Revenue Growth: 47% increase in Q2, with Ginger's revenue growing 55% to INR130 crores.

  • TajSATS Revenue: INR254 crores, with a 19% growth and an EBITDA margin of 24%.

  • Loyalty Program Members: Almost 7 million members, contributing 42% to enterprise revenue.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Indian Hotels Co Ltd (BOM:500850) reported a record performance for the 10th consecutive quarter, with a 28% revenue growth and a 270 basis points margin expansion year-over-year.

  • The company achieved double-digit RevPAR growth across all its brands, with the iconic Taj brand delivering a 13% increase.

  • The company is on track for another record year of portfolio growth, having signed 42 hotels and opened 14 hotels between April and October 2024.

  • Management fees reached INR100 crores for the first time, indicating a 15% increase over the same period last year, driven by an 11% net unit growth of managed hotel rooms.

  • New business verticals, including Ginger, Qmin, and ama Stays & Trails, delivered a 47% growth in consolidated revenue for Q2.

Negative Points

  • The reported profit after tax was bolstered by an exceptional accounting gain, which may not be sustainable in the future.

  • There is a concern about the impact of high base effects from events like the World Cup and G20 on future performance comparisons.

  • The company faces challenges in maintaining high growth rates in management fees due to the initial start-up phase of many new hotels.

  • Operational efficiencies may have reached an optimal level, limiting further significant improvements in this area.

  • The Tree of Life brand, recently acquired, reported losses in a strong year, indicating potential management or operational challenges.

