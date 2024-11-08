Indian Hotels Co Ltd (BOM:500850) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

In This Article:
Enterprise Revenue: Crossed INR3,000 crores for Q2 and INR6,000 crores for H1.
Consolidated Revenue Growth: 28% increase in Q2.
EBITDA: INR565 crores with a margin of 29.9% in Q2.
Profit After Tax (PAT): INR555 crores, including an exceptional gain of INR307 crores; excluding this, PAT grew 48% to INR247 crores.
Standalone Revenue Growth: 19% increase to INR1,125 crores in Q2.
Standalone PAT Growth: 62% increase to INR254 crores, with a PAT margin of 22.6%.
RevPAR Growth: Double-digit growth across all brands, with Taj brand achieving 13% growth.
Hotels Signed and Opened: 42 hotels signed and 14 hotels opened from April to October 2024.
Management Fees: Reached INR100 crores in Q2, a 15% increase year-over-year.
New Businesses Revenue Growth: 47% increase in Q2, with Ginger's revenue growing 55% to INR130 crores.
TajSATS Revenue: INR254 crores, with a 19% growth and an EBITDA margin of 24%.
Loyalty Program Members: Almost 7 million members, contributing 42% to enterprise revenue.
Release Date: November 07, 2024
Positive Points
Indian Hotels Co Ltd (BOM:500850) reported a record performance for the 10th consecutive quarter, with a 28% revenue growth and a 270 basis points margin expansion year-over-year.
The company achieved double-digit RevPAR growth across all its brands, with the iconic Taj brand delivering a 13% increase.
The company is on track for another record year of portfolio growth, having signed 42 hotels and opened 14 hotels between April and October 2024.
Management fees reached INR100 crores for the first time, indicating a 15% increase over the same period last year, driven by an 11% net unit growth of managed hotel rooms.
New business verticals, including Ginger, Qmin, and ama Stays & Trails, delivered a 47% growth in consolidated revenue for Q2.
Negative Points
The reported profit after tax was bolstered by an exceptional accounting gain, which may not be sustainable in the future.
There is a concern about the impact of high base effects from events like the World Cup and G20 on future performance comparisons.
The company faces challenges in maintaining high growth rates in management fees due to the initial start-up phase of many new hotels.
Operational efficiencies may have reached an optimal level, limiting further significant improvements in this area.
The Tree of Life brand, recently acquired, reported losses in a strong year, indicating potential management or operational challenges.
Q & A Highlights
Q: What is driving the strong performance in October, given the World Cup was in the base last year? A: Ankur Dalwani, CFO, explained that despite the World Cup being in the base last year, the performance was strong due to robust demand. The outlook for November and December remains strong, with a busy wedding season expected to contribute positively.
Q: Can you provide insights on the increase in other expenses in Q2? A: Ankur Dalwani, CFO, noted that the increase in other expenses is primarily due to the consolidation of TajSATS. However, as a percentage of revenue, expenses have decreased, indicating effective cost management.
Q: How is the pipeline affecting your CapEx plans? A: Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, stated that there is no change in their capital-light growth strategy. The CapEx remains at 4% to 5% of revenue, with any additional investments funded through internal cash generation.
Q: What is the impact of the G20 and World Cup on your performance? A: Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, emphasized that the fundamentals of demand and supply are favorable, and the company is showing double-digit growth even without these events. The focus remains on strong domestic and business travel demand.
Q: How do you see the management fees income growing in the future? A: Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, highlighted that management fees have grown significantly and will continue to grow as more hotels stabilize. The focus is on both percentage growth and absolute income.
