Indian Exchange Growth Companies With A Minimum Of 19% Insider Ownership

The Indian stock market has shown robust performance recently, with an impressive 8% rise over the past week and a significant 43% climb over the last year. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.1% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 33.4% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 38% 22.9% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 27.7% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 33.1% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 39.8%

Click here to see the full list of 80 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sansera Engineering Limited specializes in manufacturing and selling high-precision components for both automotive and non-automotive sectors across India, Europe, the United States, and globally, with a market capitalization of ₹63.04 billion.

Operations: The company generates ₹28.11 billion from the manufacture of precision-engineered components.

Insider Ownership: 35.2%

Sansera Engineering, a company with high insider ownership, is positioned for robust growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 27.49% annually. Recent financial results underscore this trend, showing a significant year-over-year revenue and net income increase in Q4 2024. Despite these strengths, the company faces challenges due to its high debt levels. Additionally, Sansera's recent dividend announcement reflects confidence in its financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

NSEI:SANSERA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Tega Industries Limited specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories for the mineral processing, mining, and material handling sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹111.95 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from two segments: equipment, which brings in ₹2.06 billion, and consumables, accounting for ₹12.91 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19%

Tega Industries, with high insider ownership, demonstrates strong growth potential. Recent board appointments and management interactions suggest a strategic focus on leadership and global expansion. The company reported a revenue increase to INR 15.15 billion and net income of INR 1.94 billion for FY 2024, indicating robust financial health. Earnings are expected to grow by 23.32% annually, outpacing the Indian market's forecast growth rate, reflecting Tega's competitive edge in its sector.

NSEI:TEGA Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: VA Tech Wabag Limited specializes in the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, waste and industrial water treatment, and desalination plants both in India and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹72.85 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from the construction and maintenance of water treatment plants totals ₹28.56 billion.

Insider Ownership: 31.1%

VA Tech Wabag, a company with high insider ownership, reported a significant increase in net income to INR 2.46 billion for FY 2024 from INR 130 million the previous year. Despite slightly lower sales and revenue compared to last year, the company's earnings per share surged impressively. Looking ahead, VA Tech Wabag is expected to see its earnings grow by approximately 20.81% annually over the next three years, outperforming the broader Indian market's growth projections. However, its share price has been highly volatile recently.

NSEI:WABAG Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

