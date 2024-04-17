India’s Zee to Focus on Internal Growth After Formally Giving up on Merger Aspirations – Global Bulletin

ZEE END IS NIGH



Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., the disappointed bride in the failed engagement between Zee and Sony India, has formally ended its quest for a merger. On Tuesday, it withdrew its application before the industry regulator National Company Law Tribunal and said that it will focus instead on internal growth. Pulling the NCLT application also makes it somewhat easier for Zee to pursue its arbitration and other legal actions against Sony.



The plan to merge the two mid-size film and TV businesses was on the table for over two years, but finally (acrimoniously) collapsed in January 2024. Sony is also seeking restitution from Zee, which it says failed to live up to the agreed merger terms. Since the wedding bells stopped ringing, Zee has also announced that it will slice its workforce by 15%.



DESI CHANNEL



Viacom 18’s DesiPlay TV channel, a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel in the general entertainment space, has begun operations in Canada on the Pluto TV platform. The channel carries a range of inspiring Indian stories, Hindi shows and blockbuster Bollywood movies. Hindi TV serials included: “Naa Aana Iss Des Laado,” “Comedy Nights With Kapil,” “Uttaran,” “Mahakaali,” “Radha Prem Ki Deewani” and “Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal.” Desi TV shows are available with English subtitles.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IndiaCast on the brand-new DesiPlay TV channel, offering an array of diverse content to Pluto TV viewers across Canada,” said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada. “We are part of a diverse country, and our aim is to curate content that resonates with every viewer.” IndiaCast is jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18, both of which are controlled by Reliance Industries’ Jio group.



OPENING ADDRESS



Miky Lee, co-founder of Korean conglomerate CJ’s entertainment businesses, and a cinema industry pioneer, is set to deliver the 2024 commencement address at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. On the same occasion, on May 10, director, writer and SCA alumnus James Gray (“The Immigrant,” “Armageddon Time”) will receive the Mary Pickford Alumni Award at the in-person graduation ceremony.



“Miky Lee is a true pioneer and ambassador of collaborative global filmmaking, and we are so happy to have her share her insight and expertise with our graduating students,” said Elizabeth Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. “[Lee] works across borders, cultures, and genres, and champions the kinds of projects our students aspire to creating.”

