India awards one of its highest civilian honours to Taiwanese Foxconn CEO Liu Young-way

In a message to Beijing, India for the first time conferred one of its highest civilian awards upon a person from Taiwan on Thursday.

Liu Young-way, the CEO of Foxconn, the world's biggest maker of electronic components headquartered in Taipei, was chosen for the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Liu, 66, will be presented with the award by the country's president at a ceremony later this year. A total of 132 winners in various Padma categories were announced on the eve of India's Republic Day.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the awardees, saying that India "cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors".

Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, met PM @narendramodi in Gandhinagar. The PM welcomed Foxconn's plans to expand semiconductor and chip manufacturing capacity in India. pic.twitter.com/Badv6NhzRm

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 28, 2023

The recognition comes at time when Modi has been trying to attract foreign investors and portray his country as Asia's next manufacturing hub amid efforts by the US and its allies to move supply chains away from China.

Liu visited New Delhi and met with Modi last March. A statement by Foxconn at the time said the company would "continue to build an ecosystem in India which would allow all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive".

The company said recently that it planned to build a chip packaging and testing plant in India with HCL Group, a local tech firm.

In November, Foxconn - a leading supplier for American tech titan Apple - announced investments in India worth US$1.6 billion to diversify away from China.

The company began manufacturing the Apple iPhone XR at its factory in India in 2019. By 2023, it had started producing iPhone 14s there.

Story continues

Meanwhile, New Delhi has encouraged the island's top semiconductor firm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), to establish a fabrication plant in India.

In a sign of deepening unofficial ties, trade between India and Taiwan surged from just over US$1 billion in 2001 to US$7 billion in 2021.

Last July, a third Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, a de facto consulate for Taiwan, opened in Mumbai.

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Most countries, including India, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.