Independent Director of MDA Picks Up 3.1% More Stock

Potential MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Brendan Paddick, recently bought CA$386k worth of stock, paying CA$11.95 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MDA

Notably, that recent purchase by Brendan Paddick is the biggest insider purchase of MDA shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$11.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months MDA insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$9.10. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:MDA Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2023

Insider Ownership Of MDA

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MDA insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about CA$176m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MDA Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about MDA. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MDA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

