Independent board finds Canal+ offer for MultiChoice fair and reasonable

MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company in Cape Town

(Reuters) - An independent board has concluded that the terms and conditions of a 125 rand ($6.74) per share offer by French media group Vivendi's Canal+ for the shares it does not already own in South Africa's broadcaster MultiChoice as fair and reasonable.

The independent board, formed by MultiChoice, has therefore recommended the offer to MultiChoice shareholders in the event of it becoming unconditional, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 18.5522 rand)

